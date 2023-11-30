ProMortgage Announces Opening of Sonoma County Office, Addition of Three Seasoned Mortgage Professionals

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While many mortgage companies struggle to survive in today's higher interest rate environment, ProMortgage is thriving due to their relentless focus on expanding their team, as well as their product offerings, to meet the opportunities of today's market. Updated products offerings by ProMortgage include Reverse Mortgages, Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs) as well as Bridge Financing and Private Money Lending. Consistent with their motto, ProMortgage truly delivers "Everything the big banks can offer, and everything they can't" creating a one-stop shop with financing solutions for virtually every borrower and scenario.

In addition to compelling new products, ProMortgage is proud to share news of our expansion into Sonoma County and the continued growth of our team of mortgage professionals.

Sonoma County Office: San Rafael-based ProMortgage is excited to announce its expansion into Sonoma County with brand new offices located at Waterfall Towers in Santa Rosa. The company's presence in Sonoma County aligns with their stated goal to establish a physical location in every Bay Area County by the end of 2024.

Kelly Gilligan: The Santa Rosa office is led by branch manager Kelly Gilligan, formerly with Flagstar Bank and Annie Mac. Kelly is actively looking to grow his staff and welcomes inquiries from established Mortgage Professionals looking to make the switch to Mortgage Brokering, and all the flexibility that comes with it. Kelly can be reached at [email protected] or 707-695-9193.

Michael Madsen: Kelly is joined in Santa Rosa by Michael Madsen, also a former Originator with Flagstar and Annie Mac. Like Kelly, Michael offers his clients decades of high-level mortgage expertise and Michael and Kelly are the perfect leadership team to represent ProMortgage in thriving Sonoma County given their long-time presence in the market.

Phil Galante: At San Rafael headquarters, ProMortgage is delighted to welcome their newest Banker-to-Broker Loan Originator, Phil Galante. Most recently Phil was a top producer with US Bank and brings with him his network of talented Realtors and trusted Referral Partners.

Gene Siegel: Another Banker-to-Broker Loan Originator joins the ProMortgage family. Most recently, Gene was a high producer at PNC Bank and Bank of America and has a knack for finding solutions for even the most difficult transactions.

As 2023 comes to a close, ProMortgage wants to highlight their 2022 top producers, Jill Carrade and Ryan Lugbauer. Both are caring and highly competent Loan Officers dedicated to guiding clients through the home buying experience, and both are on-track to be top producers at ProMortgage, and across the local mortgage community, again in 2023.

ProMortgage seeks to continue to grow our team of Mortgage Professionals. If you would like to learn more, please reach out to David Rubinstein ([email protected] or 415-755-6901) to learn more.

SOURCE ProMortgage