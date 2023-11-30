ProMortgage Announces Opening of Sonoma County Office, Addition of Three Seasoned Mortgage Professionals

News provided by

ProMortgage

30 Nov, 2023, 14:04 ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While many mortgage companies struggle to survive in today's higher interest rate environment, ProMortgage is thriving due to their relentless focus on expanding their team, as well as their product offerings, to meet the opportunities of today's market. Updated products offerings by ProMortgage include Reverse Mortgages, Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs) as well as Bridge Financing and Private Money Lending. Consistent with their motto, ProMortgage truly delivers "Everything the big banks can offer, and everything they can't" creating a one-stop shop with financing solutions for virtually every borrower and scenario.

In addition to compelling new products, ProMortgage is proud to share news of our expansion into Sonoma County and the continued growth of our team of mortgage professionals.

Sonoma County Office: San Rafael-based ProMortgage is excited to announce its expansion into Sonoma County with brand new offices located at Waterfall Towers in Santa Rosa.  The company's presence in Sonoma County aligns with their stated goal to establish a physical location in every Bay Area County by the end of 2024.

Kelly Gilligan:  The Santa Rosa office is led by branch manager Kelly Gilligan, formerly with Flagstar Bank and Annie Mac.  Kelly is actively looking to grow his staff and welcomes inquiries from established Mortgage Professionals looking to make the switch to Mortgage Brokering, and all the flexibility that comes with it. Kelly can be reached at [email protected] or 707-695-9193.

Michael Madsen:  Kelly is joined in Santa Rosa by Michael Madsen, also a former Originator with Flagstar and Annie Mac. Like Kelly, Michael offers his clients decades of high-level mortgage expertise and Michael and Kelly are the perfect leadership team to represent ProMortgage in thriving Sonoma County given their long-time presence in the market.

Phil Galante:  At San Rafael headquarters, ProMortgage is delighted to welcome their newest Banker-to-Broker Loan Originator, Phil Galante. Most recently Phil was a top producer with US Bank and brings with him his network of talented Realtors and trusted Referral Partners.

Gene Siegel: Another Banker-to-Broker Loan Originator joins the ProMortgage family. Most recently, Gene was a high producer at PNC Bank and Bank of America and has a knack for finding solutions for even the most difficult transactions.

As 2023 comes to a close, ProMortgage wants to highlight their 2022 top producers, Jill Carrade and Ryan Lugbauer. Both are caring and highly competent Loan Officers dedicated to guiding clients through the home buying experience, and both are on-track to be top producers at ProMortgage, and across the local mortgage community, again in 2023.

ProMortgage seeks to continue to grow our team of Mortgage Professionals. If you would like to learn more, please reach out to David Rubinstein ([email protected] or 415-755-6901) to learn more.

SOURCE ProMortgage

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.