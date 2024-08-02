Promote Safe Sharps Disposal This Back-to-School Season

Guidance to help students thrive this school year

MISSION, Kan., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Going back to school means new classes, new supplies, new friends and sometimes even new schools – all of which can be overwhelming. The annual back-to-school routine takes on an added layer of complexity for millions of students nationwide managing health conditions that require the use of medical sharps, such as needles, syringes or epinephrine autoinjectors.

Parents and school staff can promote safe disposal of sharps so students, faculty and other staff can focus on a happy and healthy school year with this help from SafetyIsThePoint.org.

Navigating Children's Needs

Educating children about safe sharps disposal at school starts at home. Parents can use resources to help teach children about sharps, including the different types, with the use of online videos. Inform them on how to manage sharps, like where they should be disposed of, with a clickable map and ZIP code finder that provides local disposal rules and nearby disposal sites.

A school nurse or health services office can be a source of safe sharps disposal information and point to a designated place for used sharps. It is also essential to communicate with these offices about medical needs prior to the school year to ensure they are aware of students' sharps usage.

Equipping Classrooms and Offices

Teachers and staff play a crucial role in promoting safe sharps disposal among students and colleagues. Educators can download and print posters and fact sheets that can be integrated into lesson plans or displayed in classrooms and offices. These materials not only educate students about household sharps and their proper disposal but can also raise awareness about the various health conditions that require their use.

For school districts with an active social media presence, sample posts can be shared online to educate students and parents alike. By leveraging digital platforms, schools can reinforce the importance of safe sharps disposal even beyond classroom walls.

Ensuring a Safe and Healthy School Year

Millions of children across the country use sharps to manage chronic health conditions like diabetes, allergies and more. Knowing how to properly dispose of used sharps is just as important as knowing how to administer them. Parents, teachers and other school staff play an invaluable role in ensuring students are protecting themselves and others from getting hurt. Students deserve to concentrate on the main point – being students – without being at risk while in the classroom.

Learn more about safe household sharps disposal this back-to-school season at SafetyIsThePoint.org.

Sharps Disposal is as Easy as 1-2-3

Because household sharps disposal rules vary state to state, it's important to check your area's requirements as some states prohibit disposing of sharps in household trash or recycling, instead requiring sharps to be transported to a collection center in an approved container. In general, disposal is as easy as these three steps:

Place used sharps in a strong, plastic container like an empty laundry detergent or bleach bottle. When the container is 75% full, seal it tightly with duct tape and label it "Do Not Recycle." Place the sealed container in regular household trash, if permitted in your area.

