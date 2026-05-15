ProNexis earns dual industry recognition from CCW Excellence Awards and ContactCenterWorld Global Top Ranking Performers Awards

The lead conversion innovator has been honored for their operational excellence, employee engagement and more

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProNexis, a leading provider of lead conversion and business growth solutions for the home service industry, has been recognized by two of the most respected authorities in the customer experience and contact center industry: Customer Contact Week (CCW) and ContactCenterWorld.

ProNexis, which is affiliated with the Five Star Franchising platform, has been named a finalist in the Customer Contact Week Excellence Awards, sponsored by CCW Digital and CMP Research, in the "Best of the Best: Employee Experience" category. This distinction reflects top-tier performance in employee engagement, culture and workforce strategy, supported by a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +65.

These awards are among the most competitive in the industry, leveraging CMP Research's data-driven benchmarking and evaluation by industry experts to identify leading organizations shaping the future of customer experience. Winners will be announced at a ceremony at Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas on June 23, 2026.

In addition, ProNexis has been named a finalist in the 2026 ContactCenterWorld Global Top Ranking Performers Awards for Best Contact Center, placing the company among the Top 1% of contact centers in the Americas (North and South). This global program attracts approximately 2,000 entries from over 80 countries and is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous benchmarking initiatives in the industry.

As part of the ContactCenterWorld awards process, finalists advance to regional competitions, where they present live and are evaluated by an international panel of judges based on operational performance, innovation and best practices. Global champions will be unveiled November 16-20 at a ceremony in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

"This dual recognition validates the strength of our team's strategy and the operational excellence of our contact center," said Ben Fox, President of ProNexis. "In addition, it reflects the measurable impact our people-first approach has on both employee engagement and customer outcomes. These honors reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences at every level, and for leading our industry in efficiency."

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the world's largest customer contact event series, and through CCW Digital and CMP Research, provides trusted research, benchmarking and insights for global CX leaders.

ContactCenterWorld is the largest global association of contact center and customer experience professionals, operating in over 200 countries and setting the benchmark for excellence through its Global Top Ranking Performers Awards.

For more information, visit www.pronexis.com.

About ProNexis

ProNexis is a contact center and lead response platform serving the home services industry. Since 2004, the company has provided technology-enabled solutions designed to improve responsiveness, operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and customer satisfaction. Learn more at https://pronexis.com/.

SOURCE ProNexis