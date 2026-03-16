ProNexis Expands AI-Powered Booking Across Contact Center Platform

Home service platform deploys automated booking system following successful field validation

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProNexis , a lead conversion platform that helps home service brands turn customer inquiries into booked appointments, announces the full-scale deployment of its AI-powered automated booking system through its strategic partnership with Connex AI .

After several months of field testing and performance validation, the company is expanding the technology across its contact center platform as part of its long-term AI strategy.

"This advancement delivers what we define as the 'perfect customer journey' because it's a model that gives customers control over how they engage," said Ben Fox, President of ProNexis. "Customers may auto-book through the AI-powered system for speed and convenience, connect with a live agent at the beginning of the interaction or transition seamlessly to a live representative at any point during the call. The result is a blended engagement model that combines automation efficiency with immediate human accessibility."

The expanded partnership extends beyond automated booking. ProNexis is integrating AI into structured inbound and outbound workflows designed to support personalized service. The deployment enhances outbound campaign infrastructure, including programs focused on reactivating aged or inactive lead databases.

By leveraging AI-driven outreach workflows, business owners gain scalable tools to re-market to prior customers, reconnect with historical opportunities and execute disciplined follow-up initiatives designed to generate incremental revenue.

"This expansion represents a meaningful step forward in how we apply AI within the contact center," Fox said. "Our focus is on giving customers choice, improving efficiency and enhancing the experience without removing the human element. At the same time, we're strengthening outbound campaigns and database reactivation programs within a disciplined compliance framework."

Founded in 2004, ProNexis has developed technology-enabled engagement solutions for franchise systems and independent business owners nationwide. Company leaders said its operational foundation, built on structured processes and performance-driven execution, allows it to deploy AI in a practical, scalable and compliant manner.

For more information about ProNexis, visit https://pronexis.com/ .

To learn more about Connex AI, visit https://connex.ai/us/ .

About ProNexis

ProNexis is a contact center and lead response platform serving the home services industry. Since 2004, the company has provided technology-enabled solutions designed to improve responsiveness, operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and customer satisfaction. Learn more at https://pronexis.com/ .

About Connex AI

Connex AI provides intelligent automation technology that enables businesses to modernize customer engagement through AI-driven workflows while maintaining access to human support. Learn more at https://connex.ai/us/ .

SOURCE ProNexis