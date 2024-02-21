PRONGHORN CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH #ALLBLACKBAR IN COLLABORATION WITH TIME

The footprint will be the first of many events rolling out all year long featuring the Pronghorn #AllBlackBar concept. TIME revealed its first-ever " The Closers '' list this month which highlights 18 leaders working to close the racial wealth gap. The list will culminate with an event hosted by TIME, with Supporting Partner, Pronghorn, to honor leaders featured on the list which include Issa Rae, Angelica Ross, Aurora James, Senator Cory Booker and more. Pronghorn will provide an #AllBlackBar at this event, a complete bar takeover with Black-owned spirits brands from its portfolio.

Pronghorn co-founders Dia Simms, Erin Hall and Dan Sanborn also teamed up with TIME's CMO Sade Muhammad to launch a special preview of "The Closers" event with a never-before-seen video content piece addressing America's wealth gap and the efforts propelled across the nation to close it.

"We couldn't have chosen a better partner than TIME to commemorate Black History Month," Dia Simms said.

"TIME has remained at the heart of celebrating the cultural leaders of our time and amplifying their lasting legacy," Dan Sanborn continues. "We at Pronghorn believe in the same ethos. It's a pleasure to showcase our shared vision with this collaboration."

"It's an honor to be in company with other leading women like Sade Muhammad and Jessica Sibley. Both are nothing short of remarkable in the ways they choose to propel our communities forward," Erin Hall adds. "We're grateful to be surrounded with like minded disruptors as we continue to intersect with each industry."

Consumers can also bring the #AllBlackBar experience home by participating in Pronghorn's exclusive giveaway running through March. Accessible via Pronghorn's social media, participants can enter for a chance to win a bespoke bar cart of their own equipped with a premier suite of bar tools and a gift card to Pronghorn's e-commerce site, exclusively featuring Pronghorn's portfolio of Black-owned spirit brands, to stock up on their favorites.

Today's announcement underscores the steps forward Pronghorn continues to take to achieve its overall goal of generating $2.4 billion in economic value for the Black community through 57 investments in Black-owned spirits brands, and the placement of 1,800 Black employees in the industry by 2032. As a result of Pronghorn's work so far, there has been a steady increase in the percentage of Black executives in the spirits space, with over 68 new Black employees in the industry. Pronghorn's revolutionary approach Pronghorn continues to build its template to effectively diversify any industry for any underrepresented group, starting with the Black community.

ABOUT PRONGHORN:

Pronghorn has developed a blueprint for how to effectively diversify any industry that has underrepresented its prominent consumer audience. Pronghorn is starting with a focus on cultivating the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, executive leaders, and founders within the spirits industry by granting economic and career development resources. Through the company's modern and disruptive efforts, the commercial-forward solution is grounded in the ethos that diversity is good for business. The company was co-founded by spirits industry veterans Dia Simms, Erin Harris, and Dan Sanborn. Global beverage alcohol leader, Diageo announced its partnership backing Pronghorn in 2021. $200M is being committed based on achievement of key milestones within the ten-year plan. The pronghorn is the fastest North American land mammal and can endure speeds for miles. Inspired by our namesake, Pronghorn believes creating real change is a marathon, not a sprint. For more information and to shop Black-owned spirits brands, visit: www.pronghorn.co .

ABOUT TIME

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios; the website-building platform TIME Sites; the sustainability and climate action division TIME CO2; the new e-commerce and content platform TIME Stamped, and more.

