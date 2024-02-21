PRONGHORN CELEBRATES BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH #ALLBLACKBAR IN COLLABORATION WITH TIME

News provided by

Pronghorn

21 Feb, 2024, 09:03 ET

Pronghorn Partners with TIME to Honor Issa Rae, Angelica Ross, Aurora James and More During TIME Impact Dinner Celebrating "The Closers" Featuring 2024's First #AllBlackBar

View hi-res images here

View teaser trailer here

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Black History Month, Pronghorn introduces the #AllBlackBar platform to amplify Black-owned spirits brands to consumers and the culture. The initiative emanates Pronghorn's commitment to diversifying the spirits industry with cultural disruptors through its physical showcase of Black-owned tequila, vodka, bourbon and more. The #AllBlackBar concept is curated to encourage commercial support for Black-owned brands, not just for the month of February, but year-round. To support the initiative, Pronghorn brings the platform to life with the debut of a physical #AllBlackBar as Supporting Partner at the TIME Impact Dinner event celebrating its inaugural list of "The Closers" this Thursday.

The footprint will be the first of many events rolling out all year long featuring the Pronghorn #AllBlackBar concept. TIME revealed its first-ever "The Closers'' list this month which highlights 18 leaders working to close the racial wealth gap. The list will culminate with an event hosted by TIME, with Supporting Partner, Pronghorn, to honor leaders featured on the list which include Issa Rae, Angelica Ross, Aurora James, Senator Cory Booker and more. Pronghorn will provide an #AllBlackBar at this event, a complete bar takeover with Black-owned spirits brands from its portfolio.

Pronghorn co-founders Dia Simms, Erin Hall and Dan Sanborn also teamed up with TIME's CMO Sade Muhammad to launch a special preview of "The Closers" event with a never-before-seen video content piece addressing America's wealth gap and the efforts propelled across the nation to close it.

"We couldn't have chosen a better partner than TIME to commemorate Black History Month," Dia Simms said.

"TIME has remained at the heart of celebrating the cultural leaders of our time and amplifying their lasting legacy," Dan Sanborn continues. "We at Pronghorn believe in the same ethos. It's a pleasure to showcase our shared vision with this collaboration."

"It's an honor to be in company with other leading women like Sade Muhammad and Jessica Sibley. Both are nothing short of remarkable in the ways they choose to propel our communities forward," Erin Hall adds. "We're grateful to be surrounded with like minded disruptors as we continue to intersect with each industry."

Consumers can also bring the #AllBlackBar experience home by participating in Pronghorn's exclusive giveaway running through March. Accessible via Pronghorn's social media, participants can enter for a chance to win a bespoke bar cart of their own equipped with a premier suite of bar tools and a gift card to Pronghorn's e-commerce site, exclusively featuring Pronghorn's portfolio of Black-owned spirit brands, to stock up on their favorites.

Today's announcement underscores the steps forward Pronghorn continues to take to achieve its overall goal of generating $2.4 billion in economic value for the Black community through 57 investments in Black-owned spirits brands, and the placement of 1,800 Black employees in the industry by 2032. As a result of Pronghorn's work so far, there has been a steady increase in the percentage of Black executives in the spirits space, with over 68 new Black employees in the industry. Pronghorn's revolutionary approach Pronghorn continues to build its template to effectively diversify any industry for any underrepresented group, starting with the Black community.

To view the exclusive The Closers piece created by Pronghorn and TIME's award-winning branded content division, "Red Border by TIME," visit here.

To view additional high-resolution assets, visit here.

To purchase spirits from Pronghorn's growing portfolio visit shop.liquidapp.co/pronghorn.

For more information on the #AllBlackBar consumer giveaway, follow Pronghorn on social media @pronghorn.co.

ABOUT PRONGHORN:   
Pronghorn has developed a blueprint for how to effectively diversify any industry that has underrepresented its prominent consumer audience. Pronghorn is starting with a focus on cultivating the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, executive leaders, and founders within the spirits industry by granting economic and career development resources. Through the company's modern and disruptive efforts, the commercial-forward solution is grounded in the ethos that diversity is good for business. The company was co-founded by spirits industry veterans Dia Simms, Erin Harris, and Dan Sanborn. Global beverage alcohol leader, Diageo announced its partnership backing Pronghorn in 2021. $200M is being committed based on achievement of key milestones within the ten-year plan. The pronghorn is the fastest North American land mammal and can endure speeds for miles. Inspired by our namesake, Pronghorn believes creating real change is a marathon, not a sprint. For more information and to shop Black-owned spirits brands, visit: www.pronghorn.co.  

ABOUT TIME
TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios; the website-building platform TIME Sites; the sustainability and climate action division TIME CO2; the new e-commerce and content platform TIME Stamped, and more.

CONTACT 
Berk Communications for Pronghorn 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Pronghorn

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.