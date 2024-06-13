PRONGHORN CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH KICKING OFF PARTNERSHIP WITH THE AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL AND THE PREMIERE OF ORIGINAL DOCUSERIES "DISTILLED"

New Series by Executive Producer Jesse Williams Features Untold Stories of Black Entrepreneurs Revolutionizing the Spirits Industry and Beyond

ATLANTA, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pronghorn, a standalone company dedicated to cultivating the next generation of Black founders, executive leaders and entrepreneurs in the spirits industry, today announced its Juneteenth initiatives starting with the launch of "Distilled" – an episodic docuseries highlighting Black-owned spirits brands and their journey to success in a challenging industry. The series is created and produced by Pronghorn, in collaboration with actor, director and "Distilled" executive producer, Jesse Williams, and series producer, Travis McMichael III. Pronghorn debuts the series at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) on Friday, June 14, and it will premiere nationally on AMC+ on August 1, to kick off Black Business Month.

"Distilled" delves into the trials and triumphs of Black entrepreneurs as they bring their brands to market, offering an in-depth look at the passion, innovation and resilience required to succeed. Pronghorn's ABFF screening experience features the story of Delta Dirt Distillery, a family-owned craft distillery rooted in the fertile soil of the Arkansas Delta. Viewers will learn the story behind what drives these entrepreneurs, and the elements embodied in the unique flavors of their spirits.

"This series not only highlights the ingenuity and industriousness of Black entrepreneurs in the spirits industry, but it invites us all to explore the realities of their pursuit of the American dream we claim to value," said Jesse Williams, executive producer of 'Distilled'. "My hope is that these stories create an immediate connection to the human beings- the founders and brands featured, and that all of you are incentivized to rally not only widespread consumer support but inclusion when discussing homegrown bootstrap entrepreneurship."

"Pronghorn is proud to present the premiere screening of 'Distilled,' a compelling docuseries that shines a light on the rich heritage and entrepreneurial drive of Black-owned spirits brands," said Erin J. Hall, co-founder of Pronghorn. "This debut and partnership with Jesse and ABFF is another proof point of Pronghorn's ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for Black entrepreneurs and elevating their stories in the spirits industry."

As an official spirits partner of ABFF, Pronghorn will offer festival attendees the opportunity to experience their current portfolio of Black-owned spirits brands from its #AllBlackBar in tandem with the premiere of the docuseries' first episode. Additionally, the event will feature a panel discussion with Pronghorn co-founders and "Distilled" producers, Erin J. Hall along with series producer, Travis McMichael, and CEO of Delta Dirt Distillery, Harvey Williams.

"For 28 years, ABFF has been a vital platform for Black artists, writers and directors, offering them the opportunity to tell powerful and often unseen stories within our community," said Jeff Friday, founder of ABFF. "The work Pronghorn is doing in 'Distilled' to humanize the Black founder experience and expose festival attendees to the world of entrepreneurship in spirits is such a fitting integration into our legacy of empowering diverse voices and reshaping the narrative of representation in film and television."

In celebration of Juneteenth, Pronghorn has planned a month of key cultural initiatives to promote diversity and Black founder stories within the spirits industry. Additionally, the company has partnered with AMC Theaters to host private screenings the week of Juneteenth alongside series producers and talent in Atlanta, Houston, D.C., New York and Los Angeles. The June cover issue of Black Enterprise will feature Pronghorn founders Dia Simms, Dan Sanborn and Erin J. Hall, and over 30 Black-owned spirits founders who are breaking barriers and changing the face of the spirits industry in select markets.

For more information about Pronghorn and to stay updated on the release of "Distilled" visit pronghorn.co or follow @pronghorn.co.

ABOUT PRONGHORN

Pronghorn has developed a blueprint for how to effectively diversify any industry that has underrepresented its prominent consumer audience. Pronghorn is starting with a focus on cultivating the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, executive leaders, and founders within the spirits industry by granting economic and career development resources. Through the company's modern and disruptive efforts, the commercial-forward solution is grounded in the ethos that diversity is good for business. The company was co-founded by spirits industry veterans Dia Simms, Erin J. Harris, and Dan Sanborn. Global beverage alcohol leader, Diageo announced its partnership backing Pronghorn in 2021. $200M is being committed based on achievement of key milestones within the ten-year plan. The pronghorn is the fastest North American land mammal and can endure speeds for miles. Inspired by our namesake, Pronghorn believes creating real change is a marathon, not a sprint. For more information and to shop Black-owned spirits brands, please visit: www.pronghorn.co .

ABOUT AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF), founded by Jeff Friday in 1997, is the leading festival of its kind showcasing Black content. Since its inception, the festival has been dedicated to supporting Friday's conviction that Black artists deserve the same opportunities as their mainstream counterparts. Having premiered the work, and supported the careers, of many of today's most successful filmmakers and actors, the ABFF has become the standard-bearer of excellence for Black American creativity in film and television. To learn more about the festival, visit www.abff.com.

