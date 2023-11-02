Pronto and RAICO Partner to Scale Autonomous Mining in Chile

Pronto

02 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO and SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pronto, the Silicon Valley-based autonomy pioneer producing the world's leading Autonomous Haulage System (AHS), today announced its partnership with RAICO S.A., a leading mining and forestry equipment sales and rental services provider in Chile, to scale mining and forestry autonomy in the country.

Under the agreement, RAICO will exclusively provide sales, distribution, installation, and aftermarket support services for Pronto AHS and Pollen Mobile private LTE / 5G network technologies in Chile. The partnership will initially be focused on deploying Pronto's OEM-agnostic AHS on Bell articulated dump trucks, but will then expand to supporting other OEMs and applications.

"It's not a coincidence that our first international partnership is in Chile, a critical supplier of minerals such as lithium, which like autonomous technology will be essential to the world's transition to a carbon-neutral economy," says Anthony Levandowski, CEO of Pronto. "The greenest mining is autonomous mining. We're looking forward to bringing the environmental, cost, productivity, and safety benefits of our Autonomous Haulage System to mining, quarrying, and forestry operations of all sizes in Chile."

Pronto's AI-powered, software-centric solution is engineered to be deployed in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of competitive technologies, bringing autonomy within reach for operations and equipment of all sizes. The company's AHS operates fully autonomously ("Level 4"), enabling customers to overcome labor shortages, maximize equipment utilization, optimize efficiency, and minimize environmental impacts, while improving safety.

"Autonomy is going to be necessary to support the world's growing demand for critical resources such as lithium and cellulose, and it is the future for most operations in Chile. It is safe, reliable, environmentally friendly, and will help advance the productivity and technical capabilities of critical Chilean industries," says Cristóbal Alexandroff, Commercial Manager of RAICO. "We're excited to be helping usher in the future of sustainable energy, forestry, and mining with a global technology leader like Pronto."

About Pronto

Pronto is Autonomy Simplified. Founded by the Silicon Valley pioneers who have been at the forefront of the most important advances in autonomous vehicles and robotics for the last two decades, the Pronto(R) Autonomous Haulage System is designed to be the simplest, fastest to deploy, easiest to use, and most cost-effective solution in the market. Learn more about Pronto at www.pronto.ai.

About RAICO

RAICO is a multinational heavy equipment dealer with nearly 20 years of experience in distributing and servicing highly specialized, complex, technology-led solutions to the mining and forestry industries in South America. RAICO is focused on delivering premium after-sales service for 1,500+ machines of up to 350 tons of operating weight, in the most challenging of environments, including coverage of the entire 750,000 square kilometers of Chile, spanning more than half the latitude of South America.

www.raico.cl

Pronto - Marisa Steck; [email protected]
RAICO - Cristóbal Alexandroff; [email protected]

