Pronto Housing brings total funding to $9.5MM with Strategic Investment from Affordable Housing Leaders

—New Relationships Set To Further Fuel Growth Of Affordable Housing Software-as-a-Service (Saas) Platform—

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pronto Housing—a software solution to make complicated affordable housing processes efficient and easy for everyone —today announced their latest funding round from a powerhouse group of affordable housing leaders. Leaders from Infinity Capital Partners, MRK Partners, Icon National, and others invested $3 million, bringing Pronto's total funding to date to $9.5 million. This capital will accelerate Pronto Housing's mission of shaping the future of affordable housing through software solutions.

From left, KC Crosby, Pronto's Co-Founder& & COO and Christine Wendell, Pronto's Co-Founder & CEO.

With this investment, Infinity Capital Partners CIO Greg Jones, MRK Partners Principal Sydne Garchik, and Icon National CEO Justin Kreuger join Simpson Impact Strategies Founder Bob Simpson and Patrick Kehoe, COO of Nava and former COO of VTS, on Pronto's Advisory Board.

"Affordable housing processes have been notoriously cumbersome, manual, and paper-driven," said Christine Wendell, CEO & Co-Founder, Pronto Housing. "Pronto has streamlined the resident qualification process for customers in 18 states and counting. We're excited to scale further, impacting more residents and property teams, and to expand our product offerings."

"Operational efficiencies will be the key to driving value in multifamily going forward," shared Jones. "After an extensive review of various software and technology solutions, we've chosen Pronto as our partner. Pronto solves the most challenging operational shortfall in the affordable multifamily industry—streamlining compliance through automation."

Founded in 2020 by Wendell and KC Crosby, Pronto Housing ensures that a higher-quality of living is more easily accessible for the more than 11 million Americans facing housing instability, while helping owners meet their financial goals. Automating compliance for U.S. affordable housing programs, Pronto Housing eliminates manual data entry and increases transparency for property teams and renters.

"Pronto's technology solution will be game-changing within the affordable housing industry," predicted Garchik. "We have already seen increases in efficiency and have no doubt that Christine and KC will continue to innovate and create tremendous leverage within our business while improving the lives of the more than 10,000 residents that live in our communities."

For property teams, Pronto Housing's market-leading tools expedite lease-up by over five times the traditional compliance process. For current and prospective residents, Pronto Housing's platform makes applying to a new building and completing annual recertification a quick, painless process, with automated information and documentation gathering.

Pronto Housing continues to win investor support, counting a group of backers that includes PSP Growth, Fifth Wall, Wilshire Lane Partners, Nine Four Ventures, Essence Development, Asland Capital, and others. This round further validates Pronto Housing as the leader shaping the future of affordable housing through software solutions.

About Pronto Housing: Pronto Housing provides software to make complicated affordable housing processes efficient and easy for everyone. Founded in 2020 by Christine Wendell and KC Crosby, Pronto has emerged as the market leading compliance solution in affordable housing, with customers across the country ranging from property managers and owners to compliance consultants and housing authorities. To learn more, visit www.prontohousing.com

