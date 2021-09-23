Pronto Raises $4M in Seed Funding to Accelerate Growth and Help Businesses Realize the Full Potential of their Partner Ecosystems

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pronto , a leader in partner ecosystem management, today announced it has raised $4 million in seed funding to help companies harness the full potential of their business partnerships by offering a highly secure, customizable, collaborative platform on which companies and partners can manage, automate, and track the development of their solutions and go-to-market efforts. The new investment was led by Work-Bench, with participation from Vertex Ventures US, Firebolt Ventures and Tau Ventures. Coinciding with this announcement, Pronto is releasing a free tier option of its Ecosystem Management Platform which also includes marquee account mapping feature Insights. With Insights, organizations can quickly and securely identify customer and prospect overlaps, thereby accelerating upsell and cross-sell go-to-market motions.

This funding comes as Pronto has gained considerable traction amongst mid-market and large enterprise technology companies. Launched in late 2018, nearly 100 companies currently utilize Pronto's platform, including Red Hat, Juniper Networks, and Sisense. With this investment Pronto will scale its team and accelerate the delivery of its product roadmap and innovation.

Ecosystem business models will be one of the largest business disruptors over the next 10 years and have the potential to unlock over a 100 trillion dollars in business value . The winning and losing companies of the next decade will be defined by how well they build, manage, scale, and monetize their partner ecosystems. Business leaders, however, still face a myriad of strategic and tactical challenges as they attempt to build thriving partner ecosystems. Pronto's Ecosystem Management platform solves these pain points by utilizing a collaborative, data-driven SaaS solution that enables organizations to manage the full lifecycle of their entire partner ecosystem, easily measure ROI, and accelerate the go-to-market of those relationships. Be it any form of partner relationship, Pronto's platform can manage it seamlessly on a single unified platform, thereby eliminating the need for multiple tools. Pronto can also manage multi-party relationships to:

Automate critical ecosystem processes and workflows for respective teams to focus more on strategic efforts and less on mundane tasks

Uncover hidden sales leads and opportunities for upsell and cross-sell by identifying overlaps across customer and prospect data that would otherwise be in siloed systems separated by organizational boundaries

Accelerate collaboration via a shared, data-driven view of key activities and metrics

Reveal key trends and patterns to accelerate ecosystem productivity

Evaluate and optimize ecosystem relationships by delivering timely insights measured at the ecosystem and relationship level

Reduce risk and resource dependency via a collaborative shared system of record

Deploys within 90 minutes

Customers Underscore the Value of an Intelligent, Cross-Platform Collaboration

"At Red Hat, we have an ecosystem-first mentality. Partners are core to our GTM strategy, not just in how we sell but also how we innovate. With Pronto, not only are we automating our business processes and collaborating with partners on various deals but also building innovative industry specific solutions. We are now enabling our partner sellers like never before, winning more deals, also getting a holistic view of our ecosystem performance." -- Jeff Clawson, Director, North American Service Providers, Red Hat

"Juniper Networks often works with technology partners to deliver innovative solutions that transform the experience of networking and security. With Pronto's unified ecosystem management platform, we are able to collaborate seamlessly with our technology partners, improve our teams' productivity and visualize the trends and patterns together with our executive teams." -- Craig Strachman, VP of Corporate Business Development, Juniper Networks

Investors Highlight Critical Need for an Ecosystem Management Platform Across Industries

"Pronto gives business development executives and partner leaders at some of the world's most recognized enterprise companies the visibility and insights across their business. Companies now have a comprehensive solution to increase collaboration effectively within and outside the organization. We're thrilled for the opportunity to support Pronto as they transform the ecosystem management landscape." -- Jessica Lin, Co-Founder and General Partner at Work-Bench

"Having led tech alliances and built channel programs before becoming a venture capitalist, I immediately empathized with Pronto's vision of redefining how organizations collaborate with partners," said Chase Roberts, Principal at Vertex Ventures US. "After seeing a product demo, it was clear that the Pronto team was already executing toward this vision and that their product is a game-changer in its current form. I can't wait to see what the future holds for Pronto." -- Chase Roberts, Principal, Vertex Ventures US

About Pronto

Pronto is a leading ecosystem management platform that helps companies build, manage, scale, and monetize their partner ecosystems. With deep cross-organizational collaborative capabilities, intelligent automation, and a scalable environment, Pronto's platform enables organizations to unlock the cumulative ROI of their ecosystem. Nearly 100 companies such as Red Hat, Juniper Networks and Sisense depend on Pronto's enterprise-scale, highly secure, and robust innovation to scale and efficiently manage their partner ecosystem. Pronto is a privately held company based in Cupertino, California. To learn more, please visit www.gopronto.io

SOURCE Pronto

Related Links

https://www.gopronto.io

