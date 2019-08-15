Proof Inc. celebrates 25 years as a leading North American agency

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Proof Inc. marks its 25th anniversary as a leading public relations and public affairs agency with operations in Canada and the United States.

"The Proof family has now reached almost 200 team members across our five North American offices. We're grateful to our inspiring clients and dedicated staff for enabling our constant evolution as a successful, growing and resilient agency," said founding CEO Bruce MacLellan.

"While every quarter century sees challenge and change, these 25 years have been extraordinary. Our longevity and success are the result of an adaptive, smart and nimble team, willing to embrace discomfort in the pursuit of learning. It's what our clients expect, and we're excited to be redefining the practice and scope of public relations," added MacLellan.

Proof is known for creative and impactful client work and for being a great place to work, with a strong and supportive culture that enables team members to grow. The agency has won close to 300 awards over the years, from PRSA, CMA, CPRS, Holmes, IABC and others. Proof has also appeared regularly on various lists of top workplaces. The firm's focus on workplace culture and innovative thinking has also led to growth year over year; this year the Proof family of companies is expected to reach a record-high revenue of $35 million.

"The triple-bottom-line concept guides our approach and is embedded in our values," added Mimi Carter, SVP in Proof's Washington, DC office. "We seek to build a strong business, invest continuously in our people, and be consistently active in supporting our community."

"A key ingredient in our corporate culture is environmental responsibility, and Proof has been carbon neutral since 2008. Marketing and public relations leaders should be at the forefront of change to protect our planet. Our agency's leaders are aligned on carbon neutrality, and our team members take part in this collective commitment," said Bruce MacLellan, CEO at Proof Inc. Proof continues to purchase carbon credits from the Darkwoods Project, located in British Columbia and owned by The Nature Conservancy of Canada.

A few milestones over the years include:

1996: Acquired a stake in Capital-Image Inc. to open a Montréal office.

1999: Launched sister company Proof Experiences, providing direct-to-consumer marketing and education services.

2001: Opened a Washington, DC office.

office. 2007: Started our continuing partnership with the Second Harvest Food Rescue group in Toronto . Our lunch events have raised more than $32,000 and delivered over 65,000 meals.

. Our lunch events have raised more than and delivered over 65,000 meals. 2008: Became the first North American agency to be carbon neutral, further extending the agency's commitment to environmental responsibility.

2010: Named the #1 Workplace in Canada by the Great Place to Work® and #2 on the list of best workplaces for women.

by the Great Place to Work® and #2 on the list of best workplaces for women. 2011: Opened an Ottawa office.

office. 2013: The Proof Ottawa office co-founded the annual Ottawa Lawn Summer Nights event to raise funds for cystic fibrosis, which now generates $80,000 annually for the charity.

annually for the charity. 2016: Launched the first annual CanTrust Index™ as an in-depth study of trust by Canadians in their information sources, corporations, government and institutions.

2017: Named Large Agency of the Year by IABC Toronto.

2019: Proof's senior leadership team (VPs and above) has an average tenure of more than 10 years at the firm and is 68 percent female.

Proof is honouring their 25th anniversary in many ways. The firm has planted over 500 trees in Canada and the United States, working through the Nature Conservancy of Canada and the National Audubon Society respectively. This fall, current team members will be gathering in St. John's in Newfoundland & Labrador for a long weekend of celebration and updates. In addition, Proof is hosting an event in Toronto for all alumni of the agency to reconnect and celebrate. Founding CEO Bruce MacLellan has also created an annual award with the Canadian Public Relations Society for Entrepreneurial Leadership in public relations in Canada.

About Proof

Founded in 1994 and now with close to 300 awards for client work and industry leadership, the independently owned Proof family of companies (Proof Inc., Proof Experiences Inc., Proof Strategies, Inc.) have almost 200 team members in offices in Toronto, Montréal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Washington, DC. As a brand steward and corporate counsellor to some of North America's most respected and well-known companies, the firm's strategic approach is guided by data-driven research, deep subject expertise, smart creative and meticulous measurement. A corporate leader in sustainability, Proof Inc. has been carbon neutral since 2008. Proof collaborates with independently owned WE Agency (formerly Waggener Edstrom), reaching more than 100 additional international markets.

Follow Proof Inc. at getproof.com and on Twitter & Instagram at @get_proof.

