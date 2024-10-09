ProofPilot Welcomes Roslyn Schneider to Advisory Board

News provided by

ProofPilot

Oct 09, 2024, 09:07 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the industry's first end-to-end Clinical Experience Platform (CXP), purpose-built for recruitment and engagement for all study stakeholders, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Roslyn Schneider, Principal, RozMD Patient Affairs Consulting LLC to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Roslyn brings over 30 years of experience as a physician, biopharmaceutical executive, and consultant, known for launching blockbuster therapies and advancing patient-centered healthcare. A retired Professor of Medicine, she is a global presenter, award-winning author, and chairs the New Jersey Chapter of the American Lung Association.

"Roslyn's deep understanding of both the pharmaceutical industry and patient-focused healthcare aligns perfectly with ProofPilot's mission. Having worked with leading pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, she knows firsthand the complexities of clinical trials and will help us shape solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot.

At ProofPilot, Roslyn will play a crucial role in advising on product direction and strategy, ensuring that the needs of patients remain at the forefront of the clinical trial process. Her expertise in patient affairs will contribute to developing innovative solutions that enhance patient engagement and recruitment, ultimately improving trial outcomes.

Roslyn Schneider stated, "Joining ProofPilot feels like a natural extension of my passion for putting patients first. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help shape strategies that not only advance clinical development but also make a real difference in patients' lives."

ProofPilot will continue to announce new members of its Strategic Advisory Board, ensuring its solutions deliver immediate and long-term value for all stakeholders.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot enhances clinical trials with its Clinical Experience Platform. The StudyCoPilot platform centralizes and simplifies communication for sponsors, patients, and sites across the clinical trial experience. Learn more at: https://www.proofpilot.com.

Media Contact: Colleen yang, [email protected]

SOURCE ProofPilot

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ProofPilot Bolsters Advisory Board with Appointment of Michelle Everill

ProofPilot Bolsters Advisory Board with Appointment of Michelle Everill

ProofPilot, the leading Clinical Experience Platform (CXP) that centralizes and simplifies communication for sponsors, patients, and sites across the ...
ProofPilot Announces Series C Funding

ProofPilot Announces Series C Funding

ProofPilot, a leading Clinical Experience Platform (CXP), announced the closing of its Series C financing, led by Sopris Capital with Mitsui & Co. (U....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics