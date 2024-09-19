Propane Council of Texas Highlights Propane's Role in Emergency Preparedness

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With National Preparedness Month here, the Propane Council of Texas (PROCOT) is drawing attention to the significant role propane plays during emergencies. Whether in the wake of hurricanes, ice storms, or widespread power outages, propane can be a critical lifeline. Propane powers everything from generators and portable heaters to stoves and water heaters, providing communities with essential tools when the lights go out.

In emergencies, propane is not just a convenience—it's a necessity. Its ability to operate independently of the electrical grid makes it a reliable source of power when other systems fail. For families, it means warmth in freezing conditions and a hot meal when supplies are scarce. For businesses, propane can keep operations running during prolonged outages. It's also vital for temporary shelters, providing heat, cooking, and hot water to displaced individuals, and ensuring critical infrastructure like cell towers, hospitals, and emergency response centers remain functional during disasters.

The Council notes several key advantages of propane during emergencies:

Independence from the Grid: Propane is a self-contained fuel source, not reliant on the electrical grid. This makes it ideal for situations where power outages occur.





Multi-Purpose Applications: Propane can be used for various tasks, including heating, cooking, and generating electricity. This versatility ensures that it can meet the needs of a wide range of users.





Portability: Propane's portability is a significant advantage during emergencies. Easily transported in tanks, it provides a flexible solution for mobile or temporary setups, making it especially useful during evacuations or temporary sheltering.





Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness: Propane burns efficiently, delivering a high level of energy for a lower cost, which is crucial when fuel supplies are limited.





Propane burns efficiently, delivering a high level of energy for a lower cost, which is crucial when fuel supplies are limited. Long Shelf Life: Unlike gasoline or diesel, propane doesn't degrade over time. It can be stored for extended periods without losing its effectiveness, making it an ideal backup fuel for emergency scenarios where long-term storage is necessary.

PROCOT encourages Texans to be prepared for disasters by ensuring they have a reliable propane supply and the necessary equipment to utilize it. This includes having a propane-powered generator, portable heaters (to be used outdoors only), and cooking appliances on hand.

"Propane provides a dependable energy solution in times of need," said Bill Van Hoy, Executive Director at the Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT). "By planning ahead and ensuring access to propane, Texans can mitigate the challenges posed by natural disasters and power interruptions."

For more information on propane, please visit www.propanecounciloftexas.org.

