Propane Council of Texas Recognizes Propane's Role in Powering Texas on National Propane Day

AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, October 7, 2024, the Propane Council of Texas invites all Texans to celebrate National Propane Day and recognize the significant role propane plays in the Lone Star State's daily life. From homes to farms, and even tailgating at football games, propane powers a wide range of essential activities that many rely on each day.

Millions of Americans, including countless Texans, use propane for home heating, hot water, cooking, and power generation. In Texas, propane is more than just a household fuel—it's a key player in critical infrastructure, including backup power for hospitals, schools, and businesses. It powers irrigation systems and greenhouses for farmers, fuels cleaner lawn equipment for parks, and even helps transport our children to school on propane-powered buses that reduce harmful emissions.

Beyond these vital functions, propane enhances some of the most cherished Texas traditions. It powers tailgates for Texas Longhorn and Aggie football games, supplies energy for cook-offs, and even fuels the balloons at popular balloon festivals. Propane also serves as an essential energy source for breweries, wineries, and many industries across the state.

In addition to being versatile, propane is a green energy solution. It produces 52% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than electricity generated from the U.S. grid, helping reduce the strain on Texas' electric grid while contributing to a cleaner environment. As a low-carbon, high-efficiency fuel, propane provides an affordable and abundant energy source that supports energy equity across Texas communities.

Texas, as the largest energy-producing state, is a leading producer of propane in the U.S. As we celebrate National Propane Day, it's clear that propane is vital not only to our daily lives but also to a sustainable future.

For more information about propane, please visit www.propanecounciloftexas.org

About the Council

The Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) is a nonprofit focused on educating and informing Texans about propane as a clean, green energy solution for homes, businesses, farms and the community.

SOURCE Propane Council of Texas