The Propane Council of Texas Serves Up Tips for Thanksgiving Day

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Texans gear up for one of the biggest cooking holidays of the year, the Propane Council of Texas is reminding families how propane helps make Thanksgiving meal prep easier—whether simmering gravy on a gas range, roasting a turkey in a propane-powered oven, grilling a holiday entrée outdoors, or frying a turkey.

From precise temperature control on the stovetop to the convenience of outdoor grills and fryers, propane gives families everything they need to prepare a memorable holiday meal.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest cooking days of the year, which makes it a great time to brush up on a few simple safety reminders.

I. Indoor Propane Range Safety

Ventilation is helpful: Use your range hood or ventilation fan to reduce heat and pesky odors.

to reduce heat and pesky odors. Stay Present: Never leave the stovetop unattended. Distractions are common during the holiday—stay close when cooking.

Distractions are common during the holiday—stay close when cooking. Clear the Zone: Keep flammable items away. Ensure towels, oven mitts, and packaging are stored clear of all burners.

Ensure towels, oven mitts, and packaging are stored clear of all burners. Keep It Clean: Regularly remove spills, crumbs, and other residue from the gas cooktop to prevent issues and ensure even heating.

II. Outdoor Grilling Safety

Lid First: Open the grill lid before lighting. It's an important safety step you should not ignore.

It's an important safety step you should not ignore. Maintain Distance: Grill only outside, positioned at least 10 feet from all structures, including away from homes, garages, eaves, and overhangs.

positioned at least from all structures, including away from homes, garages, eaves, and overhangs. Check Connections: Inspect your propane cylinder and connections early for damage or issues before heating the appliance.

for damage or issues before heating the appliance. Establish a Buffer Zone: Keep children and pets safely away from all active cooking zones.

III. Outdoor Turkey Frying Safety

The Golden Rule: NEVER fry a frozen or partially frozen turkey. Ice and water can cause dangerous oil boil overs.

Ice and water can cause dangerous oil boil overs. Stable Location: Fry only outdoors on a flat, stable, non-combustible surface. Avoid covered areas and locations near structures.

Avoid covered areas and locations near structures. Prevent Flare-Ups: Turn off the burner completely before lowering or removing the turkey. This reduces the chance of flare-ups if oil spills.

This reduces the chance of flare-ups if oil spills. Temperature Control: Keep a close eye on the oil so it doesn't overheat. Staying in the recommended range helps avoid unsafe conditions.

Final Reminder

With all cooking appliances, always read and follow the manufacturer's instructions and safety warnings.

As Texas families gather, the Council encourages everyone to embrace the comfort, flexibility, and efficiency propane brings to holiday cooking while keeping safety at the center of every celebration.

Learn more about propane at www.propanecounciloftexas.org.

SOURCE Propane Council of Texas