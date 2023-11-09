Propel by Blanchard® Members Gain Access to Cloverleaf Automated Coaching™

Personalized coaching is now included in the professional development membership experience

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, announced today that Cloverleaf Automated Coaching™ is now available as part of the Propel by Blanchard™ professional development membership program. Propel brings proven, research-based, and life-changing leadership courses, live events, and digital content to individuals, teams, and organizations of all sizes. Cloverleaf uses assessment data to provide personalized daily digital nudges to improve performance, increase managerial effectiveness, strengthen cross-functional collaboration, and inspire personal development.

Propel members are able to curate their own development journeys based on individual goals, interests, and preferences, and now they will also receive coaching to provide contextually relevant insights to enhance the learning experience.

"I use Cloverleaf every day, and I am inspired and humbled by the insights I receive. These insights are personalized based on the assessments I've completed in the easy-to-use platform. In addition to personal development, our teams also share these insights, strengthening our relationships by developing how we work to show up in the best way every day. I cannot be more thrilled that our Propel members get access to this fantastic feature as part of their membership," says Britney Cole, VP, Head of Innovation Lab at Blanchard.

"Blanchard and the SLII® Model are the gold standard in leadership development. We are honored to be a part of the continuing development of leadership tools and solutions that help leaders adapt their leadership approach and style to meet the needs of the people they lead. Cloverleaf's mission is to unleash people to do their best work, and whether you are a leader who wants to be your best or are looking to unleash the people that you lead, Blanchard's Propel + Cloverleaf is a powerful way to be and do your best," says Darrin Murriner, Cofounder and CEO of Cloverleaf.

The unique combination of leadership development courses on Propel and timely coaching from Cloverleaf helps members navigate today's leadership challenges while creating a motivating work environment. The personal growth experience is boundless and dedicated to helping people be the best leaders they can be.

About Blanchard

Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners. Learn more at www.blanchard.com.

About Cloverleaf

Cloverleaf is a powerful coaching tool that unleashes people to do their best work, together. Cloverleaf's technology sends personalized, meaningful coaching tips that leverage respected psychology data from assessments like DISC, Enneagram, and Strengthscope. With a few sentences a day, we help every person tap into their unique value, build understanding, and improve collaboration. Cloverleaf integrates seamlessly into the systems teams already in use every day, including Google Workplace, Microsoft 365, and Slack. Companies like HP Enterprise, Kroger, and Monster Energy have already turned to Cloverleaf to maximize their organizations' talents. Every month, Cloverleaf sends out millions of tips to more than one million users, 20,000 teams, and hundreds of coaches, helping people at the world's best companies thrive at work.

SOURCE Blanchard