Propel People Launches AI Assistants to Help Construction and Skilled Trade Employers Hire Faster

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Propel People , an AI-powered recruiting platform built exclusively for the construction and skilled trades industry, today announced the launch of new AI assistants designed to help contractors move faster through every stage of the hiring process, from sourcing and job creation to candidate evaluation and interview scheduling.

As construction and skilled trade employers continue to face a prolonged labor shortage alongside rising demand from infrastructure, manufacturing, and commercial development projects, speed and efficiency in hiring have become critical differentiators. Propel People's new AI-driven capabilities are purpose-built to remove friction from recruiting workflows and help employers connect with qualified workers more quickly.

The first AI agent, Propel Assistant (Beta), is available today and supports recruiters with high-impact tasks such as developing sourcing strategies, writing and optimizing job descriptions, and defining role responsibilities. By automating time-consuming, repetitive work, the Propel Assistant allows hiring teams to focus on candidate engagement and decision-making rather than administrative tasks.

"Contractors don't need more complicated software, they need faster access to qualified people," said Dexter Bachelder, CEO of Propel People. "These AI assistants are designed to accelerate the work recruiters already do every day, helping them move faster without sacrificing quality. This is the foundation of a fully AI-enabled recruiting platform built specifically for the trades."

Accelerating Speed to Talent:

Speed to talent remains one of the biggest challenges in construction hiring. Propel People already helps employers source qualified candidates by combining AI-assisted tools, a proprietary trades-focused talent pool, and hands-on recruiting expertise. The introduction of AI assistants further accelerates this process by enabling faster role setup, clearer job definitions, and more efficient candidate workflows.

The Propel Assistant Beta builds on Propel People's growing set of AI-enabled features, including ProScore, an AI-assisted candidate scoring system that helps recruiters quickly surface top applicants and reduce resume review time. In the coming weeks, Propel People will also introduce a new Scheduler, enabling seamless interview coordination through email and mobile text messaging.

Together, these product updates represent the next step in Propel People's broader vision to become a comprehensive AI-powered recruiting platform for construction and skilled trades. Additional AI-driven sourcing, automation, and workflow enhancements are planned for release in the months ahead.

Propel People's AI assistant (Beta) is available now to customers. Learn more at propelpeople.ai .

About Propel People:

Propel People is an AI-powered recruiting platform designed exclusively for the skilled trades and construction industry. Built for subcontractors and small-to-mid-sized contractors, Propel combines advanced candidate sourcing, intelligent applicant tracking, and mobile-first tools to streamline hiring, reduce time-to-hire, and expand access to skilled trades careers. With a community-first mission, Propel champions apprenticeships, upskilling, and long-term retention—ensuring contractors can compete for talent, projects stay on track, and America's workforce is rebuilt one connection at a time. Learn more at https://propelpeople.ai/ .

