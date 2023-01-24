Propelled Brands Announces Andrea Hohermuth as FASTSIGNS International, Inc. President

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands, a best-in-class multi-brand franchisor platform company, is welcoming a new president for its premier franchise brand, FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Andrea Hohermuth

Catherine Monson, CEO of Propelled Brands, who has served as the CEO and President of FASTSIGNS International since January 2009, knew that it was time for a president solely devoted to FASTSIGNS. As Propelled Brands continues to grow and add more brands, she wanted to ensure that FASTSIGNS had a strong, dedicated leader to continue to drive innovation and growth for the FASTSIGNS franchisees.

Propelled Brands was formed in 2001 with FASTSIGNS International, Inc. as its first brand. The franchisor later acquired the technology brand NerdsToGo® and the salon suite franchisor Suite Management Franchising, LLC®, the parent company of MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza.

"It has been a true joy to be the dedicated executive focused on the FASTSIGNS brand for over 13 years, helping the FASTSIGNS Network grow. I have focused on implementing the franchising best practices of improving franchisee profitability, increasing franchisees' profitable sales growth, increasing the value of the brand through excellent marketing, and increasing already-high franchisee satisfaction. The FASTSIGNS brand continues to be the recognized leader in the signage and visual graphics space," said Monson. "NerdsToGo and MY SALON Suite both have their own dedicated, focused presidents, and now FASTSIGNS has its own president. We took our time to find the right person for this role. Andrea Hohermuth's franchising knowledge and experience, strong leadership skills, broad skillset, technology background–along with her passion and drive–make her the ideal President to continue to grow the FASTSIGNS network."

Hohermuth met with franchisees and spoke about her vision for 2023 from the main stage at the FASTSIGNS International Convention held in Las Vegas this week.

With over 20 years of experience, Andrea Hohermuth has broad experience in franchising, technology, operations, and leadership and has been integral to the modernization of multiple companies. Utilizing strategic vision and design to deliver on large-scale initiatives, she has a proven track record of overseeing departments and leading teams through transition and growth.

Prior to FASTSIGNS, Andrea held the role of Chief Operating Officer of Threshold Brands, a multi-brand franchisor in the home services industry, for which she was instrumental in structuring. She has also served as the Senior Vice President of Technology & Operations and later the Chief Operating Officer at MaidPro, the inaugural brand of Threshold Brands and one of the top 10 franchise companies ranked by Forbes.

At FASTSIGNS, Andrea is leading all franchise support efforts for the FASTSIGNS network including business development, operations, supply chain, technology, IT support, training, sales development, digital signage, and national accounts.

"As FASTSIGNS continues to grow as the leader in the signage and visual graphics industry, we are thrilled to have Andrea Hohermuth as the dedicated executive to continue to innovate, grow the brand and to support our franchisees in the FASTSIGNS Network. What a great way to bring in 2023," said Catherine Monson.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS is a leading national visual ideas company that creates a wide variety of comprehensive sign and graphics solutions. With over 35 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps you achieve more than you ever thought possible. We are the worldwide franchisor of more than 760 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers. FASTSIGNS locations span across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List for the Seventh Consecutive Year for 2023 as well as being named a 2023 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, and is now the multi-brand franchisor for FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo®, MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza® brands.

