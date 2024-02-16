Propelled Brands Announces Speakers at International Franchise Association's 64th Annual Convention

News provided by

Propelled Brands

16 Feb, 2024, 10:13 ET

CEO Catherine Monson to receive IFA Hall of Fame Award

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands, the leading, multi-brand franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, MY SALON Suite®, Camp Bow Wow® and NerdsToGo®, announces its speakers and honoree at the International Franchise Association's 64th Annual Convention in Phoenix, Feb. 17-20.

Catherine Monson, CEO of Propelled Brands and Past Chair of the IFA, will be receiving the IFA Hall of Fame Award during the Opening General Session on Saturday, Feb. 17. The Hall of Fame Award is the oldest and most prestigious recognition conferred by IFA, recognizing a franchisor or franchisee who has contributed significantly to the advancement of the franchise business model and to the benefit of the IFA mission. The honor recognizes those whose careers and leadership are viewed as  legendary in franchising. On Monday, Feb. 19, Monson will also be speaking with additional award winners in a Masterclass session focused on Strategies for Success from Top Franchise Visionaries.

On Monday, Feb. 19, Jeffrey Lewis, Assistant Vice President for Franchise Support, will be a featured panelist speaking on franchise renewals and updates.

Additional members of the Propelled Brands Executive team attending include: Mark Jameson, Chief Development Officer for Propelled Brands; Jennifer Herskind, Chief Marketing Officer for Propelled Brands; Shayne Mehringer, Chief Information Officer for Propelled Brands; and Russell Kruse, General Counsel for Propelled Brands as well as franchisees and members of the FASTSIGNS, MY SALON Suite, Camp Bow Wow and NerdsToGo leadership teams.

IFA is the franchising sector's only global trade association. Thousands of franchisees, franchisors, executives and suppliers are expected to attend the acclaimed IFA Convention that is meant to inform, inspire and educate franchise stakeholders at every level.

About Propelled Brands®:
Propelled Brands® is a multi-brand platform company dedicated to accelerating the growth of service-oriented businesses with an unrelenting focus on franchising best practices and franchisee profitability and satisfaction. We have a robust franchise business model that provides a clear growth trajectory for the unique position, purpose and momentum of each brand. While there are many paths to success, there's only one direction we know: forward. Our portfolio includes highly recognized and award winning brands: FASTSIGNS®, MY SALON Suite®, Camp Bow Wow® and NerdsToGo®.  Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts. For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit propelledbrands.com. 

About the International Franchise Association:
Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the more than 733,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 7.6 million direct jobs, $674.3 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and 2.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

SOURCE Propelled Brands

Also from this source

Propelled Brands Acquires Camp Bow Wow, Elevating the Prominent Franchisor to Over 1,300 Locations

Propelled Brands Acquires Camp Bow Wow, Elevating the Prominent Franchisor to Over 1,300 Locations

Propelled Brands, the premier multi-brand franchisor of FASTSIGNS® International Inc., MY SALON Suite® and NerdsToGo®, announced today its...
Propelled Brands' FASTSIGNS and MY SALON Suite Recognized Among Top 100 Game Changers for 2023 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine

Propelled Brands' FASTSIGNS and MY SALON Suite Recognized Among Top 100 Game Changers for 2023 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine

Propelled Brands, a best-in-class multi-brand franchisor platform company, announced today that two of its prominent brands, FASTSIGNS® and MY SALON...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.