Propelled Brands Announces Speakers at International Franchise Association's 64th Annual Convention

CEO Catherine Monson to receive IFA Hall of Fame Award

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands, the leading, multi-brand franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, MY SALON Suite®, Camp Bow Wow® and NerdsToGo®, announces its speakers and honoree at the International Franchise Association's 64th Annual Convention in Phoenix, Feb. 17-20.

Catherine Monson, CEO of Propelled Brands and Past Chair of the IFA, will be receiving the IFA Hall of Fame Award during the Opening General Session on Saturday, Feb. 17. The Hall of Fame Award is the oldest and most prestigious recognition conferred by IFA, recognizing a franchisor or franchisee who has contributed significantly to the advancement of the franchise business model and to the benefit of the IFA mission. The honor recognizes those whose careers and leadership are viewed as legendary in franchising. On Monday, Feb. 19, Monson will also be speaking with additional award winners in a Masterclass session focused on Strategies for Success from Top Franchise Visionaries.

On Monday, Feb. 19, Jeffrey Lewis, Assistant Vice President for Franchise Support, will be a featured panelist speaking on franchise renewals and updates.

Additional members of the Propelled Brands Executive team attending include: Mark Jameson, Chief Development Officer for Propelled Brands; Jennifer Herskind, Chief Marketing Officer for Propelled Brands; Shayne Mehringer, Chief Information Officer for Propelled Brands; and Russell Kruse, General Counsel for Propelled Brands as well as franchisees and members of the FASTSIGNS, MY SALON Suite, Camp Bow Wow and NerdsToGo leadership teams.

IFA is the franchising sector's only global trade association. Thousands of franchisees, franchisors, executives and suppliers are expected to attend the acclaimed IFA Convention that is meant to inform, inspire and educate franchise stakeholders at every level.

About Propelled Brands®:

Propelled Brands® is a multi-brand platform company dedicated to accelerating the growth of service-oriented businesses with an unrelenting focus on franchising best practices and franchisee profitability and satisfaction. We have a robust franchise business model that provides a clear growth trajectory for the unique position, purpose and momentum of each brand. While there are many paths to success, there's only one direction we know: forward. Our portfolio includes highly recognized and award winning brands: FASTSIGNS®, MY SALON Suite®, Camp Bow Wow® and NerdsToGo®. Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts. For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit propelledbrands.com.

About the International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the more than 733,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 7.6 million direct jobs, $674.3 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and 2.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

SOURCE Propelled Brands