Propelled Brands' FASTSIGNS and MY SALON Suite Ranked On Franchise Times Top 400 2021

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands, the corporate umbrella of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza, has two brands ranked on the Franchise Times Top 400 2021 list. FASTSIGNS ranks 131 and MY SALON Suite ranks 378.

"We are honored to have two of our brands ranked on the Franchise Times Top 400 list," said Catherine Monson, CEO of Propelled Brands and chair of the International Franchising Association. "The recognition of both is only possible thanks to our incredible support teams and dedicated network of franchisees, who work to provide world-class services and products to better serve their customers. I am excited to see how we will continue to grow from here."

Previously the Top 200+, Franchise Times renamed its annual ranking of the 400 largest U.S.- based franchise systems by global systemwide sales to better encompass the biggest brands in franchising, along with promising young concepts in growth mode.

"The rigorous approach to research remains the same," said Franchise Times Editor in Chief Laura Michaels. "The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available."

Additional information on the Top 400 can be found in the October issue of Franchise Times and the full list at https://www.franchisetimes.com/top-400-2021/ .

For more information about Propelled Brands, please visit https://www.propelledbrands.com .

About Propelled Brands®:

Propelled Brands is the corporate umbrella of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza. Focused on service-oriented franchises, the Propelled Brands team assists each brand in its portfolio to confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum, and purpose. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts that align with its forward-thinking growth objectives. For more information or to learn about opportunities with Propelled Brands, visit propelledbrands.com . To learn about franchise opportunities with FASTSIGNS, NerdsToGo, MY SALON Suite or Salon Plaza franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

