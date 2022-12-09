Propelled Brands' FASTSIGNS, NerdsToGo and MY SALON Suite Recognized in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers for 2022

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled Brands , the multi-brand platform company of FASTSIGNS® , SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and MY SALON Suite , has three brands included in the Franchise Dictionary Magazine's TOP 100 Game Changers for 2022. This recognition highlights franchises that fill a niche, help the communities they are a part of, and provide opportunities for aspiring business owners.

"After a year of growth and innovation across our family of brands, we are thrilled to see that they have each been named a Game Changer," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "Our results-oriented and motivating culture, ongoing support to our franchisees, and the hard work and dedication of the people behind our brands truly helps take FASTSIGNS, NerdsToGo and MY SALON Suite to the next level. I look forward to expanding each of these brands with continued focused growth in 2023."

FASTSIGNS is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America. The brand has now reached over 760 centers in the network, offering a variety of franchising options through co-brands and conversions. MY SALON Suite, a salon suite franchise that offers a unique semi-absentee ownership model, has now grown to over 250 locations. NerdsToGo is an IT and technology repair services franchise that makes IT accessible for small to medium-sized businesses. Each brand is recession resistant and offers extensive financing options, including discounts for Veterans.

Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine says, "2022 was a year of rebuilding and success in the franchise community. A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation has gone the extra mile to improve people's lives and sets itself apart! We are THRILLED to recognize and showcase these 100+ fran-tastic brands that went above and beyond. Congrats to this year's Game Changers!"

Propelled Brands has experienced dramatic growth in the past two years, growing from 765 locations to 1065 locations worldwide. An additional 360 franchises have been sold and are in the process of opening. FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo® and MY SALON Suite are seeking qualified franchisees to be owner-operators to help the brands continue their aggressive growth trajectories.

The full list of the top 100 "Game Changers" can be found in the December issue of Franchise Dictionary Magazine.

For more information about Propelled Brands franchise opportunities, please visit https://www.propelledbrands.com/franchising-opportunities/ , or contact Mark Jameson at [email protected] or 214-346-5679.

About Propelled Brands®:

Propelled Brands is the multi-brand platform company of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza®. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

Propelled Brands is looking to partner with other service-oriented franchise concepts that align with its forward-thinking growth objectives. For more information or to learn about opportunities with Propelled Brands, visit propelledbrands.com. To learn about franchise opportunities with FASTSIGNS, NerdsToGo, MY SALON Suite or Salon Plaza franchise opportunities, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

