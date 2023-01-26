Propelled by Product, Partner, and Market Momentum, Matillion Builds the Future of Data Productivity

2022 saw strategic investments from Citi Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, and Databricks Ventures, laying the foundation for deeper integration, continued innovation, and accelerated adoption of the Matillion Data Productivity Cloud

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leader in data productivity, today announced tremendous company growth and product evolution in 2022. Notably, the company expanded its customer base of enterprise organizations that use its platform to get their data business-ready faster, including TUI , Western Union, and ghd.

Johnathan Romero , Global Head of Analytics at global hair and beauty brand ghd, shared his team's experience with Matillion Data Productivity Cloud as they automate media reporting to provide rich, business-ready data.

2022 Matillion Momentum

"To provide customers with a frictionless experience, companies need data productivity and efficiency to help address and improve performance across the business," said Romero. "Matillion's platform allows our data team to deliver business-ready data to the wider organization so we can spot performance issues, apply remedial actions to fix them, and provide data insights in just minutes."

Matillion's growth comes on the heels of the company's investments from Citi Ventures , Snowflake Ventures , and Databricks Ventures to strengthen its Data Productivity Cloud roadmap.

Dharmesh Thakker, a Matillion board member, general partner at Battery Ventures, and co-author of the OpenCloud report, shared his observations of the forces shaping cloud data.

"The growth of the cloud means organizations are deploying more mission-critical SaaS applications than ever before, leaving enterprises to wrangle a highly diverse set of data sources to bring operational and analytical insights to their stakeholders and customers," said Thakker. "The result is a more complex cloud-data ecosystem, but one that enables enterprises to generate better and more unique insights that drive business outcomes. Matillion's Data Productivity Cloud provides a unified cloud data experience that allows enterprises to deploy more projects, to more users, with faster time to value for data engineers. We're excited by how the company is enabling organizations to improve the efficiency and productivity of their data stacks."

As organizations look to become more productive with their data, Matillion empowers users at all levels to move and prepare data for analytics, enabling them to be more agile when serving customers, developing new products, and adjusting to changing market conditions. 2023 will bring greater productivity gains for data teams as organizations seek efficiencies, build more nuanced KPIs and cement their data strategy to be cloud-first.

Matthew Scullion, CEO and Co-founder of Matillion, reflected on the past year.

"The cloud data market continued to mature in 2022, as organizations looked to rein in complexity and incorporate distributed data sources to make faster, smarter decisions," said Scullion. "Matillion is the glue for the modern cloud data architecture, as evidenced by our steady growth over the past 12 months. We look forward to enabling even more companies to meet their diverse data needs and empower data teams to drive innovation while building efficiency."

Matillion's notable 2022 milestones include:

Product and Technology Highlights

Ecosystem Collaboration

Market and Industry Momentum

Global & Organizational Expansion

