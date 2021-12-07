Propeller Bonds endorsed by Smart Choice® as preferred Surety Bond provider

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller, Inc. has signed an agreement with the Smart Choice® network of agents to serve as a preferred surety and fidelity bonding partner to their network of over 8,000 agencies. The partnership focuses on delivering Propeller's proprietary, white-labeled technology to agencies which will automate the entire surety bond process, a process which is historically maligned by paper-intensive and time-consuming activities. In addition to the technology, agents also receive market access to nearly a dozen sureties and a full-time surety staff, making Propeller a bolt-on surety department for the insurance agency.

10 Minute Demo via Propeller Bonds:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_P9Qe7u-lg

Aaron Steffey, the Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of Propeller, stated, "The partnership with Smart Choice® is such an exciting opportunity for Propeller and really solidifies our place in the market. Our number one goal was to make every insurance agency in America a better bonding agency. This partnership allows us to further that vision. We're so grateful to work with a top-notch network and a bunch of really good people." The Smart Choice® network is one of the largest agency networks in America and helps their agents place well over $8 Billion in insurance premiums annually. When asked for comment, David Wilson, Vice President of Sales & Distribution at Smart Choice®, stated, "Our organization is determined to continuously bring value to our agency members, including sourcing the most innovative technology solutions available to the insurance market. This said, the Propeller relationship was a perfect fit as they will help our agencies become stronger, more efficient bonding agencies. We're excited to get started."

Smart Choice® will commence the Propeller rollout immediately and continue the efforts into 2022, while Propeller supports the efforts with product demonstrations and marketing help.

Propeller Inc. is an insurtech MGA/MGU equipped with a proprietary instant issue surety bond platform. The platform currently houses nearly 6,000 instant issue surety bonds, with thousands more to be added by the end of 2022. Propeller private labels the platform for agencies, allowing agents to either purchase bonds for clients or by empowering clients to purchase bonds directly. Agents are compensated for all purchases via their unique site link. The company partners with highly respected "A" rated carriers.

