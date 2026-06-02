PropellerAds Launches NIKO - AI-Powered Agent That Takes Advertisers from Registration to Live Campaign in a Single Conversation

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PropellerAds, a global leading advertising platform, today introduced Agent NIKO, an AI-powered conversational assistant designed to eliminate onboarding barriers for new advertisers. NIKO empowers advertisers to create and launch campaigns in natural language, making programmatic advertising accessible and straightforward.

The ad tech industry is moving toward true multi-source campaign management – and PropellerAds is setting the pace. AI is already embedded across the platform: powering optimization under the hood and generating creatives through autocreatives. Agent NIKO is its next milestone.

NIKO is the first AI agent that takes an advertiser from registration to a live campaign in a single conversation — no integrations, no configuration, no tokens to manage. Everything runs inside the platform, fully handled. Advertisers simply describe what they need and their campaigns go live. NIKO enables complete setup through a single chat: users define GEOs, select revenue types, and receive built-in bid recommendations that protect against overspending in unfamiliar markets. It supports all currencies with real-time conversion, detects language, and offers intelligent defaults while maintaining control over key parameters. At launch, NIKO supports Onclick campaigns — PropellerAds' widest-reach ad format — with additional formats to follow.

"We built NIKO AI because the biggest barrier to performance advertising isn't budget or strategy — it's friction," said Juliia Larionova, PropellerAds Head of Marketing. "From registration to a running campaign in one conversation, in your language, in your currency – that's the standard we set for ourselves, and we've delivered it."

NIKO AI serves PropellerAds' entire advertiser base. Independent affiliates and media buying teams can compress campaign testing cycles, replacing multiple form submissions with a single dialogue. Agencies can delegate campaign launches to junior members, freeing senior buyers for strategic work. Direct advertisers without in-house programmatic expertise get a guided path to their first campaign — no prior platform experience required.

NIKO AI also opens PropellerAds to audiences that previously found programmatic advertising out of reach. Advertisers already running Facebook, Google, or TikTok campaigns but never found the time to navigate a new platform's dashboard can now onboard with ease. Mobile app owners can test new acquisition channels with recommended bids, even without a dedicated marketing team. Multilingual support removes barriers across Asia and LATAM by automatically adapting to the user's language.

Ongoing development will focus on expanding formats and features, guided by post-launch user feedback.

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SOURCE PropellerAds