PropellerAds Publishes Ads Safety Report for Q1 2026: 36,000+ Campaigns Rejected, Cloaking Behind 68% of Suspensions

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PropellerAds, a global leading advertising platform, has released its Ads Safety Report for Q1 2026, offering a transparent look at policy enforcement trends, fraud patterns, and high-risk markets across the platform.

Rejections: Adult Content and Malware Lead the Way

In Q1 2026, PropellerAds rejected or blocked 36,085 ad campaigns for non-compliance with platform rules. Two categories account for the bulk of violations:

Adult, pornographic, or erotic content — 47.8% of all rejections, widening its lead compared to the 2025 report

of all rejections, widening its lead compared to the 2025 report Malware and unsafe landing pages — 23.3%, confirming that compromised destinations remain a persistent, systemic risk

All other categories — copyright violations, prohibited products, false investment claims, and others — each represent under 6%, pointing to concentrated rather than widespread abuse.

Suspensions: Cloaking Is the Core Problem

Account suspension data tells an even sharper story. Cloaking — showing compliant content to moderators while serving prohibited content to real users — drove 68.1% of all suspensions in Q1 2026.

Malware violations (10.5%), fake tech support schemes (6.8%), and scam landing pages (4.1%) follow at a distance, and are frequently built on top of cloaking infrastructure rather than operating independently.

High-Risk GEOs: Three Distinct Fraud Profiles

Fraudulent activity is concentrated in three geographic clusters:

Tier-1 Markets (US, UK, CA, AU, DE) — High advertiser payouts justify investment in complex cloaking systems. Primary threats: cloaking and malware distribution.

LATAM (BR, MX, AR, CO) — Low traffic cost and high demand for financial offers fuel high-volume fraud. Primary threats: financial scams and actors impersonating trusted banks.

Turkey (TR) — A mixed risk profile combining moderate traffic cost with strong conversion potential. Primary threats: subscription fraud and deceptive offers.

About PropellerAds

PropellerAds is a leading advertising platform that connects brands with high-quality audiences worldwide. By offering advanced targeting, powerful optimization tools, and innovative ad formats, PropellerAds empowers advertisers to achieve their goals, whether it's driving conversions, boosting ROI, or scaling campaigns. With a focus on transparency and performance, PropellerAds continues to redefine what's possible in digital advertising.

Media Contact:

Michael Gor

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SOURCE PropellerAds