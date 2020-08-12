Proper Media Becomes a Three-Time Winner of the Inc. 5000 Award

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper Media, LLC, an independent advertising technology company based in San Diego, today announced it has been recognized for the third year in a row by Inc. Magazine on its list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. This is based on Proper Media increasing its top-line revenue from $15M in 2016 to more than $44.5M in 2019.

"Achieving year over year growth at Proper Media while consistently improving upon our technology is a testament to the talent of our team and to the mission of our company," says Proper Media CEO Chris Richmond. "It was easy to show growth with small starting numbers, but I am impressed we have been able to continue the trend once achieving scale."

Without outside investment, Proper Media founders Chris Richmond, Tyler Dunn and Drew Schoentrup have positioned Proper Media as a trusted monetization partner and leading technology platform, which now monetizes more than 1 billion monthly page-views. To further their commitment to publishing technology and drive innovation for Proper Media's platform, Richmond and Schoentrup acquired existing client Salon.com in 2019. "Proper Media's mission has always been to work from the standpoint of being publishers ourselves, building the tools we need to do more than just maximize revenue. Managing the user experience, privacy, and improving website speed are equally important to long term publishing success," said new Salon co-owner Drew Schoentrup.

Jeff Roberts, President of Proper Media, added "the online publishing space constantly changes, and it has become especially difficult in recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to adapt and stay flexible in how we work with publishers to ensure their long-term success."

About Proper Media

Proper Media is a website monetization platform trusted by hundreds of publishers for access to enterprise-level programmatic advertising technology and to streamline their operations. To date, Proper Media has generated more than $150M in revenue for its publishing partners and continues to deliver superior monetization performance. For more information, visit https://proper.io.

