Property Management Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - Increasing Demand for SaaS Model of Property Management

The "Property Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution (Lease Accounting & Real Estate Management, Asset Maintenance & Reservation Management), Service, Deployment, End-User, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global property management market size to grow from USD 14.47 billion in 2018 to USD 22.04 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The property management market is gaining traction as property management solutions and associated services empower property managers and allied individuals to manage and maintain property related operations efficiently and cost-effectively. Traditionally, property owners or landlords either hire third-party property managers or manage their property themselves, which requires high time and manpower investment. Nowadays, the easy availability of reliable online as well as standalone property management software has simplified and automated the tasks of property managers and owners.

The solutions segment of property management market includes lease accounting and real estate management, asset maintenance management, workspace and relocation management, and reservation management. These solutions are instrumental in offering reliable, cost-efficient, time-saving, and scalable property management features to end-users and enterprises. The overall services segment is expected to play a vital role in the market growth, and is broadly categorized into 3 segments, namely, deployment and integration; consulting, support and maintenance; and SLA management.







The deployment segment comprises cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is expected to hold a significant share and gain traction, as most end-users and enterprises opt for the cloud deployment as it is scalable and cost-effective. The end-users segment includes property managers and housing associations. The property managers segment is expected to hold a larger market size, owing to an increasing number of real estate and commercial property developments.

The availability of simple and comprehensive property management software solutions in the market encourage property managers to adopt them. The housing associations segment is expected to witness steady growth, as apartments and townships are facing challenges, such as tracking tenants, receiving payments, and leasing agreements. The property management market by application covers commercial (construction and real estate, government, retail, hospitality, and others) and residential.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction







2 Research Methodology







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Property Management Market



4.2 Market, By Commercial Application and Region



4.3 Market, By Region



4.4 Market Investment Scenario







5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for SaaS Model of Property Management



5.2.1.2 Evolving Trend of Workplace Mobility



5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Smart Building Projects



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 Budget Constraints for Technological Solutions



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 Integration of BIM With Property Management Solutions



5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Outsourcing Services



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 Integration of Property Management Solutions With Legacy Systems



5.2.4.2 Lack of Technical Skills







6 Property Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction



6.2 Solutions



6.3 Services







7 Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction



7.2 Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management



7.3 Asset Maintenance Management



7.4 Workspace and Relocation Management



7.5 Reservation Management







8 Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction



8.2 Deployment and Integration



8.3 Consulting



8.4 Support and Maintenance



8.5 Service Level Agreement Management







9 Property Management Market, By Deployment

9.1 Introduction



9.2 Cloud



9.3 On-Premises







10 Market, By End-User

10.1 Introduction



10.2 Property Managers



10.3 Housing Associations







11 Property Management Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction



11.2 Commercial



11.3 Residential







12 Market, By Commercial Application

12.1 Introduction



12.2 Construction and Real Estate



12.3 Government



12.4 Retail



12.5 Hospitality



12.6 Others







13 Property Management Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction



13.2 North America



13.3 Europe



13.4 Asia Pacific



13.5 Middle East and Africa



13.6 Latin America







14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview



14.2 Competitive Scenario



14.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements



14.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



14.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions







15 Company Profiles

15.1 IBM



15.2 JLL



15.3 Oracle



15.4 SAP



15.5 Trimble



15.6 RealPage



15.7 AppFolio



15.8 Yardi



15.9 MCS Solutions



15.10 ARCHIBUS



15.11 FSI



15.12 Planon



15.13 Accruent



15.14 Entrata



15.15 iOFFICE



15.16 Indus Systems



15.17 Total Management



15.18 Rentec Direct



15.19 PMX Dynamics



15.20 Hemlane



15.21 Property Boulevard



15.22 OfficeSpace Software



15.23 CIC



15.24 Archidata



15.25 Buildium





