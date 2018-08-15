Property Management Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - Increasing Demand for SaaS Model of Property Management
The "Property Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution (Lease Accounting & Real Estate Management, Asset Maintenance & Reservation Management), Service, Deployment, End-User, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global property management market size to grow from USD 14.47 billion in 2018 to USD 22.04 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period.
The property management market is gaining traction as property management solutions and associated services empower property managers and allied individuals to manage and maintain property related operations efficiently and cost-effectively. Traditionally, property owners or landlords either hire third-party property managers or manage their property themselves, which requires high time and manpower investment. Nowadays, the easy availability of reliable online as well as standalone property management software has simplified and automated the tasks of property managers and owners.
The solutions segment of property management market includes lease accounting and real estate management, asset maintenance management, workspace and relocation management, and reservation management. These solutions are instrumental in offering reliable, cost-efficient, time-saving, and scalable property management features to end-users and enterprises. The overall services segment is expected to play a vital role in the market growth, and is broadly categorized into 3 segments, namely, deployment and integration; consulting, support and maintenance; and SLA management.
The deployment segment comprises cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is expected to hold a significant share and gain traction, as most end-users and enterprises opt for the cloud deployment as it is scalable and cost-effective. The end-users segment includes property managers and housing associations. The property managers segment is expected to hold a larger market size, owing to an increasing number of real estate and commercial property developments.
The availability of simple and comprehensive property management software solutions in the market encourage property managers to adopt them. The housing associations segment is expected to witness steady growth, as apartments and townships are facing challenges, such as tracking tenants, receiving payments, and leasing agreements. The property management market by application covers commercial (construction and real estate, government, retail, hospitality, and others) and residential.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Property Management Market
4.2 Market, By Commercial Application and Region
4.3 Market, By Region
4.4 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for SaaS Model of Property Management
5.2.1.2 Evolving Trend of Workplace Mobility
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Smart Building Projects
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Budget Constraints for Technological Solutions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration of BIM With Property Management Solutions
5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Outsourcing Services
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Integration of Property Management Solutions With Legacy Systems
5.2.4.2 Lack of Technical Skills
6 Property Management Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 Market, By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management
7.3 Asset Maintenance Management
7.4 Workspace and Relocation Management
7.5 Reservation Management
8 Market, By Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Deployment and Integration
8.3 Consulting
8.4 Support and Maintenance
8.5 Service Level Agreement Management
9 Property Management Market, By Deployment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud
9.3 On-Premises
10 Market, By End-User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Property Managers
10.3 Housing Associations
11 Property Management Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Commercial
11.3 Residential
12 Market, By Commercial Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Construction and Real Estate
12.3 Government
12.4 Retail
12.5 Hospitality
12.6 Others
13 Property Management Market, By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 Middle East and Africa
13.6 Latin America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Competitive Scenario
14.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
14.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
14.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
15 Company Profiles
15.1 IBM
15.2 JLL
15.3 Oracle
15.4 SAP
15.5 Trimble
15.6 RealPage
15.7 AppFolio
15.8 Yardi
15.9 MCS Solutions
15.10 ARCHIBUS
15.11 FSI
15.12 Planon
15.13 Accruent
15.14 Entrata
15.15 iOFFICE
15.16 Indus Systems
15.17 Total Management
15.18 Rentec Direct
15.19 PMX Dynamics
15.20 Hemlane
15.21 Property Boulevard
15.22 OfficeSpace Software
15.23 CIC
15.24 Archidata
15.25 Buildium
