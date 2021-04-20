Property Management Professionals LLC. Selected As Managing Agent For Historic El Cortez High-Rise In Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Management Professionals LLC. (PMP) announced their latest high-profile association partnership with one of the most recognized and sought-after high-rise condominium communities in downtown San Diego, El Cortez Owners Association. Built in 1927, El Cortez originally opened as a 32-unit hotel with 85 apartment suites. Resurrected in July 1990 when the City of San Diego's Historic Site Board designated the building as historic, the structure has since been restored and is now home to 85 beautiful condominium units.

"PMP's extensive experience in the management of high-rise buildings and their focus on providing extraordinary service to our residents made them the right fit for our community," said Lorrine Bolotin, El Cortez Board President. "We look forward to working closely with their local team."

El Cortez is within walking distance to the lively Gaslamp quarter and adjacent to Balboa Park. Its amenities include two sun terraces, a refitted 1950's pool and spa, fitness center, community BBQ area, and 24-hour valet service. It is currently one of the most recognized and respected buildings in Downtown San Diego.

"El Cortez is one of the most iconic residential high-rise associations in San Diego and we're excited to welcome them to the PMP family," stated Brad Watson, President & CEO of PMP. "El Cortez sits well with our diverse portfolio of association clients and we look forward to delivering our unique brand of extraordinary service to the board members and residents of El Cortez."

El Cortez is located at 702 Ash Street, San Diego, CA 92101.

PMP was founded in 2008 with a vision for a fresh approach to community management, focused on extraordinary customer care and a proactive, value-added management style that has come to define their organization. PMP's focus on delivering the industry's most innovative products and a truly extraordinary customer service experience has driven their company's success. Over the past 12 years, PMP has grown to eight full-service divisions in four States, while successfully maintaining the local focus and feel of a boutique-style firm. PMP's diverse portfolio of association clients' range in size and product type from 2,300-unit master planned single family home communities to 600-unit high-rise associations with food and beverage service and athletic facility components.

