PROPERTY MELD ACQUIRES MEZO: ADVANCING AI-DRIVEN PROPERTY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS

The acquisition will bring Mezo's virtual maintenance technician, MAX™ to Property Meld's customers. MAX™ is a friendly AI bot who helpfully collects information, resolves issues, and even mitigates emergencies. This is a giant leap from traditional methods of form-based maintenance submissions. MAX™ aims to be a friendly and helpful companion to residents during stressful situations. Allowing property management companies to provide a white glove experience to the masses while capturing the right information to ensure a fast resolution.

"We are thrilled to bring MAX™ to the Property Meld platform," said Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-founder of Property Meld. "Mezo's unique and innovative approach to AI-driven intake and remediation creates an exceptional experience while simultaneously capturing the data needs for the future of AI-driven maintenance. We expect our customers surpass market standards in both experience and efficiency, and the addition of Mezo represents another significant step toward achieving that goal."

Property Meld is working quickly to ensure its customers can leverage this transformative technology as part of its standard offering as early as February 2025 at no additional cost as long as you are on our current standard pricing plan. MAX™ will deliver immediate value through its advanced intake and triage capabilities, while providing customers with enriched data to guide precise and effective maintenance decisions.

The addition of Mezo's cutting-edge AI technology underscores Property Meld's commitment to driving innovation and leadership in property maintenance technology. This acquisition enhances the company's ability to help customers optimize renewals and reduce costs through efficient property maintenance operations.

For more information about this acquisition and updates on the rollout of Mezo-powered features, visit www.propertymeld.com .

About Property Meld

Property Meld is a property maintenance operations platform designed to enhance efficiency and provide clear oversight through improved data visibility. It significantly reduces repair times while optimizing and documenting communication to create a better experience for all stakeholders. Property Meld offers valuable performance metrics, enabling data-driven decisions to drive growth and profitability. Seamlessly integrating with leading property accounting softwares, it is an essential tool for modern property management.

Contact: Madison Zimmerman, Property Meld

Phone: (605) 431-0265

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Property Meld