PROPERTY MELD ANNOUNCES 2025 VENDOR NEXUS TOP PROS, RECOGNIZING EXCELLENCE IN PROPERTY MAINTENANCE

RAPID CITY, S.D., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, the leading property maintenance operations platform for property management, announced the winners of its 2025 Vendor Nexus Top Pros awards. The awards recognize third-party maintenance vendor partners who demonstrated exceptional performance in speed, resident satisfaction, cost efficiency, and consistency throughout 2025.

The Appliance Repair Professionals was named 2025 Vendor Nexus Top Pro of the Year, achieving the distinction of being the leading Vendor Nexus partner to meet all speed KPIs while maintaining superior resident satisfaction, excellent cost control, and high work volume. According to Property Meld's data, the company's average vendor performance metrics for 2025 included:

Speed Performance: 0.5-hour acceptance time, 6.2-hour scheduling time, 1.2-day scheduling lead time, and 6.9-day repair completion

3.8 rating out of 5 Cost Efficiency: $215 median invoice, 13% below category average

Additional 2025 Vendor Nexus Top Pros include Blue Chip Maintenance, recognized as 'Consistency Champion' for reliable, all-around performance across all work categories, and Lessen, awarded 'Speed Excellence' for outstanding response and completion times.

"These awards represent the gold standard in property maintenance," said Liz Greenway, Head of Partnerships at Property Meld. "Behind every maintenance request is a resident who simply wants to be taken care of. Property Meld has always been committed to streamlining maintenance operations. With Vendor Nexus, we're raising the bar even higher by connecting property managers with trusted vendors who are held to that same standard. Because when it comes to resident satisfaction, quality isn't a luxury, it's the baseline. "

"I'm incredibly proud of our team. Being recognized as the Vendor Nexus Top Pro 2025 is a massive win. The appliance repair world is notoriously challenging, and coming out on top among so many great companies in Vendor Nexus makes this win even more rewarding," said Valeria Urcuyo, VP of Operations at The Appliance Repair Professionals.

Vendor Nexus is Property Meld's vendor ecosystem that connects property managers with pre-vetted maintenance vendors across the country. The platform helps property managers route work to trusted partners using standardized vendor evaluation metrics based on real job outcomes, such as response time, repair speed, resident satisfaction, and cost efficiency.

"Vendor Nexus takes the guesswork out of finding quality maintenance vendors," added Greenway. "Property managers can confidently connect with vendors who have proven track records of excellence, improving both operational efficiency and resident satisfaction."

Property Meld users can learn more about these award-winning vendors and request to connect with them today through Vendor Nexus. Maintenance vendors nationwide can also apply to join Vendor Nexus.

