"Property Meld has spent the past eight years redefining property management through maintenance, creating a space where our customers can create a serious NOI delivery chasm between them and their competition," says Ray Hespen, CEO and co-founder of Property Meld. "So not only making it more intuitive, but this platform will house some of the next waves of innovation we're launching alongside our customers."

Notable improvements with Meld 2.0 include:

Upgraded interface that delivers better visibility on important repair indicators, putting critical information front and center.

Increased throughput of maintenance coordinators with even less stress by optimizing information, visibility, and actions.

The intelligent search makes it easier for coordinators and managers to find the information they need among the immense amount of data the system collects.

Even faster rollouts of some of our newest ambitions/plans for the next evolution of property maintenance.

A prominent industry expert noted, "It's as if the platform is anticipating precisely what a maintenance manager is thinking." Meld 2.0 is currently available to all current Property Meld customers. For more information, please visit www.proeprtymeld.com.

