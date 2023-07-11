PROPERTY MELD HIRES NEW VP OF ENGINEERING

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, a leading property maintenance software platform, today announced it hired a new Vice President of Engineering, Doug Bechtold, the latest in a surge of new hires to drive product growth and innovation in the property management space.

Doug Bechtold, VP of Engineering, Property Meld

Bechtold was previously president and CEO of Flywheel, a startup company acquired in early 2023 that focused on sales and marketing for the agriculture industry. He will lead Property Meld's engineering team to meet their mission to deliver a positive maintenance experience, while intelligently improving efficiency and oversight, ultimately heading toward a vision of providing a home that fixes itself.

With vast experience leading software teams into innovation opportunities, Bechtold is excited to scale Property Meld's engineering team. While Vice president of R&D at SAP Concur, he led an expense reporting team that launched region-specific features into global markets, enabling new business ventures.

"We are excited to welcome Doug to join our team," says David Kingman, CTO and Co-founder of Property Meld. "He has a track record of delivering innovative products and building cross-company partnerships to achieve organizational goals. He will be crucial to Property Meld's impact on the property management industry."

