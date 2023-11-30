PROPERTY MELD TO RELEASE AI SUITE ADDRESSING KEY CHALLENGES IN PROPERTY MAINTENANCE COMMUNICATION

"Layering AI with the powerful foundation of communication starts to paint a picture of where we're going." Post this

AI Translate will break down significant language barriers and enable residents and vendors to speak in eight native tongues while communicating seamlessly. Envision a world where coordinators, residents, and vendors of different backgrounds, converse with the perception of universal language.



AI Message Assist enables any maintenance professional to sound like they spent hours sculpting the perfect and professional message within seconds (regardless of how frustrating a situation might be).



enables any maintenance professional to sound like they spent hours sculpting the perfect and professional message within seconds (regardless of how frustrating a situation might be). AI Summary will digest all the amazing communication Property Meld facilitates into a bullet point read. Imagine looking like a wizard to your boss or investor.

"We're incredibly excited to innovate in the property maintenance industry, and layering AI with the powerful foundation of communication starts to paint a picture of where we're going," says Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-Founder of Property Meld. "Our customers expect us to help them win in the current competitive landscape... and we make it our mission to keep the gap between them and would-be competitors incredibly wide."

Property Meld's AI Communication Suite will be available to all standard package customers on December 15, 2023. For more information or to request a demonstration, visit www.propertymeld.com/ai-communication-suite.

About Property Meld

Founded in 2015, Property Meld is a stand-alone maintenance software platform for property management companies to optimize their maintenance process. Property management companies experience maintenance scheduling, communication, coordination, billing, and oversight friction. In response, Property Meld provides a solution that significantly reduces maintenance costs and increases satisfaction for all stakeholders in the maintenance process. Learn more at www.PropertyMeld.com.

