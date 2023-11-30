PROPERTY MELD TO RELEASE AI SUITE ADDRESSING KEY CHALLENGES IN PROPERTY MAINTENANCE COMMUNICATION

30 Nov, 2023, 14:03 ET
RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, the leading residential property maintenance software company, announced today a suite of AI Communication tools aiming to solve the significant challenges around correspondence throughout the lifespan of a maintenance request. The suite, launching on December 15, 2023, focuses on three major problem sets that impact the absorption of information, oversight, and efficiency for several critical stakeholders in the maintenance operation.
