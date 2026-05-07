PROPERTY MELD WINS HDI'S 2026 BEST SERVICE AND SUPPORT ORGANIZATION AWARD

RAPID CITY, S.D., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Property Meld, the property maintenance operations platform transforming maintenance coordination for property management companies, has been named the recipient of the 2026 HDI Global Service and Support Award for Best Service and Support Organization.

Presented at HDI Service & Support World in Las Vegas, the award recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional customer support, operational excellence, innovation, and service culture. Property Meld was selected among an impressive group of finalists that included Allstate Technology Support, TPx, Velera, and Wajax Limited.

The recognition highlights the impact of Property Meld's customer support team, a five-person group that has become a strategic extension of the company's mission to create a better maintenance experience for property managers, residents, vendors, and owners.

"Support is not just a department at Property Meld — it's a strategic function that directly impacts customer success, retention, and product innovation," said Nate Hockley, Manager of Support at Property Meld. "This award validates the care, urgency, and ownership our team brings to every interaction."

Property Meld's support organization handled more than 12,000 support interactions in 2025 while maintaining a 98.8% customer satisfaction score and industry-leading response times averaging just 18 seconds for live chat support.

Beyond traditional support metrics, the team plays a critical role across the organization — partnering with product and engineering teams, assisting with integrations and workflow optimization, contributing to upsell opportunities, and helping shape the overall customer experience.

HDI's judging panel recognized Property Meld for its combination of performance, innovation, and culture. The company emphasized in its application that its support philosophy is built around four principles: presence, kindness, clarity, and impact.

"We didn't need an award to tell us how incredible our Customer Support team is, but let's be honest, who doesn't like a little hardware," said Ray Hespen, Co-founder and CEO at Property Meld. "This team shows up every day with empathy, accountability, and loyalty to our customers, all while setting the standard for what world-class support should look like. We're incredibly proud of them, and we're definitely going to display this amazing trophy where everyone can see it."

The award also reflects Property Meld's broader company culture. The support team has maintained zero turnover over the past 2.5 years while continuing to expand its influence across departments and initiatives.

About Property Meld

Property Meld is a property maintenance operations platform that helps property management companies improve efficiency, oversight, and communication throughout the maintenance process. By centralizing maintenance coordination and automating workflows, Property Meld creates better experiences for residents, vendors, property managers, and owners alike. More information at www.PropertyMeld.com

Contact: Madison Zimmerman, Property Meld

Phone: (605) 431-0265

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Property Meld