Property Restoration Will Perpetuate Halekulani's Legacy for Decades to Come

HONOLULU, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halekulani Corporation today announced additional details regarding the restoration of its iconic flagship, Halekulani, which has been closed since April of last year and will reopen on October 1, 2021. In order to preserve Halekulani's legacy as the hotel heads into its second century, the restoration has been both meticulous and wide-ranging, encompassing the hotel's physical infrastructure and public spaces, guest rooms and suites. The announcement was made by Peter Shaindlin, Chief Operating Officer of Halekulani Corporation.

"Since its founding over a century ago, Halekulani has achieved worldwide renown and singular status, recognized by our international guests, local community and employee family for unparalleled quality and unequaled service excellence in an idyllic setting and steeped in Hawaiian culture," said Mr. Shaindlin. "Halekulani Corporation and our ownership, Mitsui Fudosan, is committed to sustaining Halekulani's unequaled standards of excellence as well as its distinguished and world renown legacy, and the renewal of our "House Befitting Heaven" will ensure Halekulani's stature as the finest hotel in Hawaii and one of the best in the world for decades to come."

Halekulani's unique architecture and exterior aesthetic has been painstakingly preserved, and the historic main building, including its trademark "Dickey Roof." The hotel's iconic gatehouse and porte-cochere have been revitalized to further enhance its welcoming aesthetic and spirit of aloha. Halekulani's public spaces will undergo an understated transformation inspired from Hawaii's rich cultural heritage and encompassing a holistic sense of renewal.

Halekulani's guest accommodations have been thoughtfully revitalized and designed, enhancing the property's signature "seven shades of white" aesthetic philosophy. Framing dramatic and expansive views of the majestic Pacific Ocean and the verdant, oasis-like grounds of the resort, the overarching theme of nature and blending the sea with the sky will offer a haven of elegance and serenity. New elements of warmth and texture will serve to enrich the design, infusing a sense of harmony and balance throughout. Wooden panels and cabinetry will be incorporated, as well as textured wall coverings and meticulously crafted furnishings to fuse the subtle influences of European, Hawaiian, and Asian cultures.

House Without A Key, one of the hotel's most legendary and popular venues, as well as celebrated as a premier oceanfront destination for live Hawaiian entertainment, hula performances, and sunset cocktails, is being completely transformed with a new shaded outdoor bar, a state-of-the-art exhibition-style glass kitchen and contemporary furnishings that complement the setting from which to take in Hawaii's most spectacular sunsets. In addition to a redesigned entry that offers sweeping vistas of the Pacific Ocean, Diamond Head and Halekulani's historic Kiawe tree, House Without A Key will offer guests a culinary and entertainment experience unlike any other when its transformation is complete in late November. Until then, the restaurant will offer guests a special evening menu of signature cocktails, small bites and live Hawaiian entertainment. Immortalized in the first Charlie Chan novel, written by Earl Derr Biggers in 1925 where the old Halekulani once stood, House Without A Key has become one of the most famous and desirable settings in the world.

Inspired by Hawaii's indigenous flora and tropical natural beauty, Halekulani's landscaping has also been renewed and enhanced to evoke a sense of serenity throughout the property, incorporating vivid, colorful hues from flowering plants and foliage to create an even more spectacular surrounding. The re-design also features Native Hawaiian indigenous and local species, including the King Kalakaua spider lily and extremely rare Dwarf Rainbow Plumeria. The Merwin Garden at Halekulani, uniquely developed as an homage to the internationally acclaimed poet, W. S. Merwin, has been perpetuated to reflect the Merwin Palm Forest on Maui, his life-long work.

Since its inception, Halekulani has become a bastion of Hawaiian culture, a foremost patron of the arts, and a distinguished showcase for local artists. Over the years, Halekulani has assembled one of the finest collections of local artworks in the state of Hawaii which has been formally documented and curated for the first time. When Halekulani reopens on October 1, 2021, The Halekulani Fine Arts Collection will be exhibited throughout the property for guests to view and experience. This Fall, Halekulani will introduce Inspired Living, an innovative and unique selection of specially curated interactive en suite guest activities and services providing priceless individualized experiences from the world of the hotel's Halekulani Living arts and culture programs.

Halekulani is taking reservations for arrivals from October 1, 2021. For more information, please visit www.halekulani.com.

About Halekulani Corporation

Halekulani Corporation owns and operates the globally acclaimed luxury resort Halekulani and the new luxury boutique hotel Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani in Hawaii. Halekulani represents a luxury hospitality legacy of unique and iconic proportions and has been globally recognized with more than 500 awards. Halekulani is home to award-winning SpaHalekulani, House Without A Key, Lewers Lounge, Orchids and La Mer, Hawaii's longest, consecutively ranked AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Restaurant. Following a multi- million-dollar transformation, Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani debuts with the Halekulani Bakery & Restaurant. The hotel, which is situated in close proximity to its iconic sister property Halekulani, was designed by acclaimed New York City-based firm Champalimaud providing hospitality hallmarks of the Halekulani brand such as innovative guest experiences and gracious service.

About Halekulani

Since its inception in 1984 as one of the world's finest and most acclaimed independent luxury hotels, Halekulani has received more than 500 awards, most recently, Travel + Leisure 2020 readers' poll, the "Best Service in North America," as well as voted one of the Best Hotels in Hawaii by USA Today's 10Best. Halekulani is home to SpaHalekulani, House Without A Key, Lewers Lounge, Orchids, Cattleya, and La Mer, Hawaii's longest, consecutively ranked AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Restaurant. For over twenty years, Halekulani has maintained a strong commitment to arts and culture in the community through exclusive alliances with Oahu's most iconic cultural venues. Halekulani is operated by the Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, a brand management division of the Honolulu-based Halekulani Corporation, which also oversees the newly opened Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani. Halekulani is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and is aligned with Tokyo's legendary Imperial Hotel. For further information, please visit www.halekulani.com.

About Halepuna Waikiki By Halekulani

Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, located steps away from Waikiki Beach and directly across from sister property Halekulani, Hawaii's most venerated hotel, appeals to Oahu visitors who are looking to be in the heart of it all. Newly reopened on July 1st as the first luxury boutique hotel in Waikiki, "The House of Welcoming Waters" encompasses 284 guest rooms, four suites, the first-ever Halekulani Bakery & Restaurant, the hotel's full-service, all-day casual dining concept, a dramatic eighth-floor pool deck and bar, and fitness studio. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.X.V. collection, Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani provides each guest with the highest standards of quality and personalized service while celebrating the indigenous surroundings, culture, and aloha spirit of the islands of Hawai'i. In 2020 Halepuna was recognized as the Best Hawaii Hotel from Travel + Leisure, the #1 Hawaii Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler Readers Choice Awards, and was named one of USA Today's Best New Hotels for the year. For more information, please visit www.halepuna.com.

About Halekulani Okinawa

Halekulani Okinawa, the second hotel from the leading Hawaiian resort of the same name and first outside Hawaii, is a luxury beach resort located in Onna Village on the main island of Okinawa. Featuring a variety of accommodations built to emphasize the geographic features of its surroundings, Halekulani Okinawa sits on 21 acres of lush land within the Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park and faces approximately one mile of coastline. Halekulani Okinawa is home to a diverse array of facilities including eight restaurants and a bar. In addition, the property boasts the prestigious SpaHalekulani, a fitness center, luxury boutique, over 2,550 square-feet of meeting and convention space and five swimming pools. The main pool is adorned with nearly 1.5 million mosaic tiles in the shape of Halekulani's signature Cattleya orchid. Halekulani Okinawa is the third member in Japan to join The Leading Hotels of the World, an exclusive collection of the world's most extraordinary luxury establishments. For further information, please visit www.okinawa.halekulani.com/en.

