Property tax breaks for longtime homeowners grew rapidly last year

Florida is one of 10 states where local governments are required to assess parcels differently based on when they were last sold, a policy that favors longtime homeowners by limiting growth of the assessed values used to calculate tax bills. When real estate prices rise, these assessment limits shift more of the tax burden to newer homeowners, whose properties are assessed closer to the market value. Overall, in the 10 states requiring these tax breaks, and in two cities with similar policies, those who have owned their homes for the average duration within their city paid 29 percent less in taxes than new homeowners, up from a 19-percent discount percent a year earlier.

Assessment limits are one of many factors that influence property taxes in the United States. The report explores all of the major factors, providing a comprehensive analysis of effective property tax rates—the tax paid as a percentage of market value—in more than 100 cities in every U.S. state and Washington, DC.

Drawing on data for 73 large U.S. cities, the study explains why property taxes vary so widely from place to place.

Reliance on the property tax is chief among the reasons. Cities with high local sales or income taxes do not need to raise as much revenue from the property tax and thus have lower property tax rates on average. For example, Bridgeport, Connecticut, has one of the highest effective tax rates on the median-valued home, while Birmingham, Alabama, has one of the lowest. But the average Birmingham resident pays 36 percent more in total local taxes when accounting for sales, income, and other local taxes.

Highest and Lowest Effective Property Tax Rates on a Median-Valued Home (2018)

Highest Property Tax Rates Lowest Property Tax Rates 1 Aurora (IL) 3.65% Why: High property tax reliance 49 Cheyenne (WY) 0.64% Why: Low property tax reliance 2 Bridgeport (CT) 3.44% Why: High property tax reliance 50 Denver (CO) 0.56% Why: Low property tax reliance, classification, high home values 3 Detroit (MI) 3.28% Why: Low property values 51 Boston (MA) 0.48% Why: High home values, Classification shifts tax to business 4 Newark (NJ) 2.96% Why: High property tax reliance 52 Charleston (SC) 0.37% Why: Classification shifts tax to business, High home values 5 Milwaukee (WI) 2.57% Why: Low property values 53 Honolulu (HI) 0.31% Why: High home values, low local gov't spending, classification

Property values are the other crucial factor explaining differences in tax rates. Cities with low property values need to impose a much higher tax rate to raise the same revenue as cities with high property values. For example, the effective tax rate on the typical home in Detroit, which has the lowest median home values in the study, is nearly four times higher than in San Francisco, which has the highest. In Detroit, to raise $3,105 per home—the national average tax bill on a median-valued home—would require an effective tax rate 22 times higher than in San Francisco.

The other drivers of variation in property tax rates include the different treatment of various classes of property, such as residential and commercial, and the level of local government spending.

The average effective tax rate on a median-valued home was 1.44 percent in 2018, with wide variation across cities. Four cities have effective tax rates that are at least double the national average—Aurora, Illinois; Bridgeport; Detroit, and Newark, New Jersey. Conversely, six cities have tax rates less than half of the study average—Honolulu; Charleston, South Carolina; Boston; Denver; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Birmingham.

Commercial property tax rates on office buildings and similar properties also vary significantly across cities. The effective tax rate on a $1 million commercial property is about 2 percent, on average, across the largest cities in each state. The highest rates are in Providence, Detroit, Chicago, Bridgeport, and Aurora, where rates are at least two-thirds higher than average. Rates are less than half of the average in Fargo, North Dakota; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Honolulu; Seattle; and Cheyenne.

Highest and Lowest Effective Property Tax Rates on $1-Million Commercial Property

Highest Property Tax Rates

Lowest Property Tax Rates

1 Providence (RI) 3.85% Why: High property tax reliance 49 Honolulu (HI) 1.02% Why: High property values, Low local govt. spending 2 Detroit (MI) 3.83% Why: Low property values 50 Fargo (ND) 0.97% Why: Low local govt. spending, Classification 3 Chicago (IL) 3.55% Why: High local govt. spending, Classification shifts tax to business 51 Virginia Beach (VA) 0.96% Why: Low local govt. spending, High property values 4 Bridgeport (CT) 3.46% Why: High property tax reliance 52 Seattle (WA) 0.90% Why: High property values, Low property tax reliance 5 Aurora (IL) 3.34% Why: High property tax reliance 53 Cheyenne (WY) 0.63% Why: Low property tax reliance

The report is available for download on the Lincoln Institute website:

https://www.lincolninst.edu/publications/other/50-state-property-tax-comparison-study-3

