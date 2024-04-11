ProPharma Announces Changes to Its Executive Leadership Team

Strategic Leadership Appointments to Propel Global Growth

RALEIGH, N.C., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPharma, the leading global provider of regulatory, clinical, and compliance services for the life sciences industry and a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners is pleased to announce that it has welcomed Kirk Wroblewski as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Andrew Shaw as General Counsel. In addition, ProPharma has promoted Zosya Popik to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), previously the Vice President of Global Marketing.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kirk and Andrew to the executive team and to elevate Zosya as our new Chief Marketing Officer," said Mike Stomberg, Chief Executive Officer. "The combined expertise of each of these team members positions ProPharma to transcend in the industry and continue to compete on a global scale."

Wroblewski is a highly accomplished, solutions-focused information executive with more than 20 years of experience in healthcare data and analytics. He recently served as the Chief Data Officer for Healthfirst, where he helped build out the near-term and future technical roadmap to match the business goals at the heart of the problems in healthcare. In addition, he held leadership roles at Rainfall Health, Deloitte Digital, Merz Pharma, LabCorp and GSK.

"ProPharma helps companies advance at every stage of the pharmaceutical lifecycle and is truly an industry leader," said Wroblewski. "As the new CIO, I'm ready to use my data and analytics expertise to ensure that the staff and technologies within ProPharma's IT department deliver outcomes that support the mission of the business."

Popik brings more than 16 years of diverse marketing experience across Fortune 300 companies, fast-moving startups, and the CPG and life sciences industry to her role at ProPharma. She recently led ProPharma's rebranding and repositioning initiative. Prior to joining ProPharma, Zosya held leadership roles across Fortune 300 companies where she built and scaled digital marketing teams from the ground up and spearheaded social media & digital efforts for Icon plc (formerly PRA Health Sciences). She will continue to oversee strategic performance marketing, branding, marketing tech stack, and global communications.

"The opportunity to lead and integrate my experiences in digital transformation, global branding, and digital growth at such a pivotal time for ProPharma is both an honor and a challenge I eagerly embrace," said Popik. "In my new position as CMO, I look forward to continue advancing ProPharma's role as the world's largest research consulting organization (RCO)."

Shaw serves as General Counsel of ProPharma, where he oversees the global legal function. He has more than 20 years of Life Science experience from both private practice and as in-house counsel.

Before joining ProPharma, Shaw led the global legal team at Perspectum Ltd, a UK-based medical device company. He also held senior leadership positions within the legal departments at Fortrea and Syneos Health. Prior to that, he spent eight years in private practice, where he specialized in complex commercial contracting, private equity M&A, and public company transactions.

"It's an honor to join a company at the forefront of life sciences, committed to pioneering research and development that advances global health," said Shaw. "I look forward to providing legal and operational excellence to support ProPharma as it continues to deliver impactful healthcare solutions and innovations to the industry."

For the past 20 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. As the world's largest RCO (Research Consulting Organization), ProPharma partners with its clients through an advise-build-operate model across the complete product lifecycle. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, and R&D technology, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs. For more information about ProPharma, please visit: https://www.propharmagroup.com.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit: https://www.odysseyinvestment.com/.

