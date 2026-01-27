ProPharma Sets the Gold Standard in Sustainability with SBTi-Approved Net-Zero Targets

Life Sciences Consulting Leader Validates Science-Based Climate Commitments, Reducing Emissions Across Its Global Operations

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPharma , a leading provider of regulatory, clinical, and compliance services for the life sciences industry, announced today that its greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This approval confirms that ProPharma's targets align with the SBTi Net-Zero Standard, the world's first science-based framework for corporate net-zero commitments.

By committing to reach net-zero by 2050 and maintaining zero absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions, ProPharma is aligning its global operations with the Paris Agreement's 1.5° pathway.

"This milestone reflects our commitment to taking credible, science-based action on climate," said ProPharma Chief Executive Officer, Dawn Sherman. "As a global partner to the life sciences industry, we recognize our responsibility to align our operations with climate science while continuing to support innovation that improves patient health worldwide."

Translating Climate Targets into Impact

ProPharma has committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, while maintaining zero absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions. The company also targets a 90% absolute reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2050, a significant step in redefining sustainability for consulting firms globally.

By 2035, ProPharma expects to reduce emissions from purchased goods and services by 37.5%, helping its pharmaceutical partners lower their own carbon footprint. Achieving these targets will result in a measurable reduction of metric tons of CO2 equivalent (MTCO2e) across its global operations and value chain.

The Strategic Path to Decarbonization

ProPharma's science-based targets provide a clear, measurable pathway for reducing emissions across its operations and value chain, supporting long-term performance and responsible growth. To meet these validated targets, ProPharma will minimize its environmental footprint through science-based climate action, responsible resource management, and continuous improvement in sustainability practices, including: remote work initiatives, employee education and Green Team programs, annual EcoVadis assessments, and annual energy and carbon reporting

ProPharma remains committed to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement in ESG to advance its sustainability agenda through innovation, partner collaboration, transparent reporting, and science-based climate action, all while supporting breakthroughs in healthcare.

About ProPharma

For the last 25 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, FSP solutions, and digital transformation, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs. For more information about ProPharma, please visit propharmagroup.com.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit odysseyinvestment.com.

SOURCE ProPharma Group Holdings LLC