ProPharma Appoints Adrian Pencak as Chief Commercial Officer

Life Sciences Industry Veteran Appointed to Lead Global Commercial Organization

RALEIGH, N.C., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPharma, a leading provider of regulatory, clinical, and compliance services for the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Adrian Pencak as Chief Commercial Officer. He will be responsible for leading ProPharma's global commercial organization, across its full suite of regulatory, clinical, and compliance services.

Adrian Pencak

Pencak brings more than 25 years of executive commercial leadership experience across pharma services, clinical development, technology-enabled solutions, and global Contract Research Organizations. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing commercial teams, driven significant global revenue growth, and developed scalable go-to-market strategies for many of the life sciences industry's leading organizations.

Prior to joining ProPharma, he held senior commercial leadership positions at organizations including IQVIA, Advarra, PharmaLex, and ICON plc, where he focused on expanding strategic accounts, strengthening global partnerships, and advancing commercial growth across international markets. His experience spans both full-service outsourcing and Functional Service Provider (FSP) models, with a strong track record of supporting leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences organizations through complex development and commercialization initiatives.

"Adrian brings deep commercial leadership experience across the life sciences services landscape and understands the importance of delivering integrated solutions that help clients navigate increasingly complex development and commercialization challenges," said Dawn Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of ProPharma. "His experience scaling global commercial organizations and building strong client partnerships will be an important asset as we continue expanding our global capabilities and supporting clients across the full product development lifecycle."

"ProPharma has built an outstanding reputation for helping clients navigate complex regulatory, clinical, and compliance challenges across the product lifecycle to help bring therapies to patients faster," said Adrian Pencak. "I'm excited to join the organization at this stage of growth and look forward to partnering with teams across the business to strengthen strategic client relationships, scale commercial capabilities, and continue delivering high-value solutions that help accelerate innovation across the life sciences industry."

Pencak is also active in the broader life sciences community as a speaker and contributor at industry events, including Bio-IT World and the European Clinical Data Forum. His work has included thought leadership on the use of technology and artificial intelligence in clinical and regulatory environments, as well as the modernization of pharma services operating models.

About ProPharma

For more than 25 years, ProPharma has improved patients' health and wellness by providing expert guidance that empowers biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device organizations to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and bring new therapies to market. With deep expertise in regulatory sciences, CRO services, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, FSP solutions, and digital transformation, ProPharma delivers integrated, end-to-end solutions that help organizations navigate complexity, mitigate risk, and accelerate the development and commercialization of life-changing therapies. For more information about ProPharma, please visit propharmagroup.com.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit odysseyinvestment.com.

SOURCE ProPharma Group Holdings LLC