ProPharma Receives 2024 CPHI Regulatory and Compliance Award

Regulatory and Compliance excellence recognized for innovation across the product development lifecycle

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProPharma, a leading global provider of regulatory, clinical, and compliance services for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce it has won the prestigious CPHI Pharma Award for Regulatory and Compliance. The award, presented on October 8, 2024, recognizes ProPharma's continued excellence in helping organizations navigate complex regulatory landscapes and ensure the highest levels of compliance throughout the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies.

ProPharma's comprehensive regulatory and compliance services are designed to address the challenges that life sciences companies face, from early-stage development to post-market surveillance. With a proven track record in supporting clients across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device sectors, ProPharma's innovative approaches help clients meet global regulatory requirements while accelerating the time to market for critical therapies.

Being recognized by CPHI with this prestigious award for ProPharma's suite of AI tools is a significant honor, highlighting the critical role of AI and automation in enhancing regulatory and compliance processes. This recognition emphasizes how ProPharma has revolutionized traditionally manual tasks such as patient narrative writing, document quality control, and regulatory intelligence gathering, significantly enhancing efficiency and de-risking program delivery. By streamlining regulatory workflows, these tools enable clients to bring products to market more quickly while maintaining the highest standards of compliance. This award reaffirms ProPharma's dedication to advancing the life sciences industry through innovative solutions that ultimately benefit patients worldwide.

"At ProPharma, we are committed to combining cutting-edge technology with our industry-leading regulatory and compliance expertise and scientific thought leadership," said Dawn Sherman, CEO of ProPharma. "The recognition of ProPharma for the CPHI Pharma Award is a testament to how we continually enhance our ability to streamline critical activities, reduce lifecycle delays, and ensure compliance at every stage of development."

As ProPharma continues to push the boundaries of innovation and service excellence, the company remains steadfast in its mission to support life sciences organizations in bringing transformative therapies to patients worldwide. This award underscores ProPharma's dedication to improving global health through industry-leading regulatory and compliance solutions.

For more information on ProPharma, please visit https://www.propharmagroup.com .

About ProPharma

For the past 20 years, ProPharma has improved the health and wellness of patients by providing advice and expertise that empowers biotech, med device, and pharmaceutical organizations of all sizes to confidently advance scientific breakthroughs and introduce new therapies. With deep domain expertise in regulatory sciences, clinical research solutions, quality and compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical information, and R&D technology, ProPharma offers an end-to-end suite of fully customizable consulting solutions that de-risk and accelerate our partners' most high-profile drug and device programs. For more information about ProPharma, please visit: https://www.propharmagroup.com .

