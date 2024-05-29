Prophecy Enables Aetion to Quickly Deliver Critical Healthcare Data Analytics

Using Prophecy’s AI-powered data transformation platform, global leader in RWE and analytics validated 500M patient records to launch Discover product in only two months

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophecy today announced that its customer Aetion , the global leader in real-world evidence (RWE) technology and analytics, leveraged Prophecy's AI-powered data transformation platform to deploy Aetion's Discover product – a visual-first exploratory and descriptive analytics application that generates swift hypotheses and insights across the biopharmaceutical and MedTech lifecycle. In only two months, Aetion was able to deliver critical healthcare data, process billions of patient events, and make real-world evidence available to customers for critical healthcare decisions.

"By using Prophecy's AI-powered data transformation platform, our data engineers were able to process 500M patient records in just two months, and accelerate onboarding times by over 50 percent," said Dan Rohtbart, VP of Engineering at Aetion. "As a result of this accelerated progress, we were able to quickly deliver our groundbreaking data exploration software to three new customers who can now fully leverage real-world data (RWD) in way that is visual-first, user-centric, and collaborative, bringing us one step closer to a world in which we know what health treatments work, for whom, and what we should pay for them.."

Aetion processes billions of healthcare patient events to deliver real-world evidence products and analytics solutions for life science companies, payers, and regulatory agencies. These products are solution and domain-specific and provide high value for the practice areas that impact health care's most critical decisions. To further deliver value from RWD, Aetion developed its Discover product but soon realized that it needed to transform the data into a new generic schema so that customers could run ad hoc discovery queries and use the data outside specific workflows. The team used Databricks to create a new data mart; however, they were still hampered by the coding and notebooks needed to transform the massive amounts of data. Leveraging Prophecy, the Aetion team was able to make their pipeline creation more efficient and create shared components to simplify pipeline development for all team members and reduce the demand on scarce resources.

"Aetion is yet another example of how Prophecy helps demonstrate quick time to market for Databricks customers," said Raj Bains, Founder and CEO of Prophecy. "By simplifying data transformation, we helped Aetion to make its new analytics platform not only a reality but also profitable, by ensuring the quality of critical healthcare data to support new products."

To learn how Prophecy helped Aetion maximize the value of their Databrick's investment join executives from Prophecy and Aetion at the upcoming Databricks Data and AI Summit (DAIS) 2024 for an informative session titled, How Aetion Speeds Pipeline Creation to Deliver Critical Healthcare Data on Thursday June 13th at 1:10pm.

About Prophecy

Prophecy is the low-code data transformation platform, unifying the usability of a low-code, no-code interface with the power of open source code. All data users become 10x more productive building data pipelines like seasoned data engineers. Prophecy is trusted by enterprises including multiple companies in the Fortune 50 where hundreds of engineers run thousands of ETL workloads every day. Prophecy is backed by Databricks and top VCs including Insight Partners and SignalFire. To learn how Prophecy can help your data engineering in the cloud visit www.prophecy.io or follow on LinkedIn .

