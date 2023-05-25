PRophet Partners with PeakMetrics to Combat Disinformation and Misinformation Using Advanced AI Technology

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

25 May, 2023, 11:51 ET

Partnership Grants PRophet's Enterprise Customers Direct Access to PeakMetrics' Robust Media Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Marketing Cloud's PRophet, the first and only generative and predictive AI SaaS platform built by and for PR professionals, announced a channel partnership with PeakMetrics, a leading AI-driven media intelligence platform that extracts insights from millions of unstructured datasets in real-time, to help clients navigate the threat of disinformation and misinformation online.

Continue Reading
PRophet partners with PeakMetrics to combat disinformation and misinformation using advanced AI technology.
PRophet partners with PeakMetrics to combat disinformation and misinformation using advanced AI technology.

This strategic alliance offers PRophet customers with preferential access to PeakMetrics' industry-leading platform, which identifies and analyzes emerging narratives across the digital landscape. This capability empowers brands, organizations, and governments to effectively counter coordinated misinformation and disinformation campaigns that could potentially tarnish their reputations.

With the integration of PeakMetrics, PRophet's customers can monitor real-time conversations across a wide range of channels, including burgeoning platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and podcasts, as well as traditional media outlets. By harnessing proprietary filtering tools, users can customize their information streams, pinpoint emerging trends at their inception, and focus on relevant discourse, thereby minimizing irrelevant noise.

"In today's digital age, misinformation and disinformation run rampant, with potential to cause irreparable damage to a brand's reputation. The time requirements to manually filter through the noise is no longer a feasible task," said Andrew Meranus, EVP of Sales at PRophet. "The next generation of PR pros, known as communications engineers, are eager to enhance their comms tech stack with innovative solutions to effectively navigate these threats and mitigate false formation before it can cause harm. By joining forces with PeakMetrics, we are empowering our clients to stay one step ahead of bad actors, protect their reputation and maintain the trust of critical stakeholders."

"PRophet's AI-driven platform is the perfect complement to PeakMetrics' cutting-edge media intelligence platform. By combining our unique set of capabilities, we are empowering brands with unparalleled insights to navigate the complexities of today's media landscape," said Nick Loui, CEO of PeakMetrics. "Our partnership reflects our shared vision of providing organizations with the necessary tools to proactively identify emerging online narratives, counter disinformation, and safeguard reputations."

The collaboration with PeakMetrics further strengthens PRophet's commitment to providing its users with the most powerful tools to combat the ever-present challenges of misinformation and disinformation in today's digital age.

Today's announcement comes hot on the heels of PRophet's recent strategic alliance with LexisNexis and the unveiling of "Powered by PRophet," an innovative white labeling option that allows agencies and brands to effortlessly incorporate PRophet's cutting-edge platform into their existing communications technology stacks, all while maintaining their unique brand voice.

About PRophet
PRophet is the first-ever generative and predictive AI SaaS platform designed by and for the PR community. The platform uses AI to help modern PR professionals become more performative, productive and predictive by generating, analyzing and testing content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet was founded in 2020 by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of SaaS solutions that powers research, communications, and media activation for in-house marketers. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud
Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern in-house marketer. Born out of Stagwell's network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic customer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing.  Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About PeakMetrics
PeakMetrics is a leading AI driven media intelligence platform that extracts insights and creates actionable data from millions of unstructured, cross-channel media datasets in real-time. It does this by aggregating all types of social and traditional media and then uses machine learning to predict how messages will develop and spread online. PeakMetrics has been battle-tested on some of today's most complex media issues - from responding to crisis management situations to combating state-sponsored disinformation. The company is a Techstars backed company. www.peakmetrics.com

Media Contact
Alex Birmingham
KWT Global
[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Also from this source

A League of Legends: Sheryl Swoopes, Alan Shearer, Sue Bird, Nastia Liukin and Others to Join Stagwell's (STGW) Sport Beach at Cannes Lions 2023; New Brand and Media Partners Include Bala, Enthusiast Gaming, New York Post and More

MAY HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: TRUMP NOW BEATS BIDEN BY 7 POINTS IN 2024 PRESIDENTIAL MATCHUP

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.