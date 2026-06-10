ProphetX Applauds CFTC's Proposed Rulemaking on Prediction Markets

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProphetX, America's first sports-native prediction market, today applauded the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) proposed rulemaking on event contracts, calling it a landmark step toward establishing clear, workable federal standards for the prediction market industry.

"ProphetX applauds CFTC Chairman Selig for his leadership in bringing regulatory certainty to America's prediction market ecosystem," said ProphetX Co-Founder and CEO Dean Sisun. "Today's proposed rulemaking is a landmark first step toward establishing workable federal standards that encourage innovation and put consumer protection at the center of this emerging market."

In April, ProphetX sent a letter to the CFTC in response to the Commission's Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) on Prediction Markets. In the letter, ProphetX welcomed and supported the Commission's efforts to establish a clear, durable federal regulatory framework for sports event contracts and the broader prediction markets industry. ProphetX urged the Commission to, for the first time, utilize its express statutory authority under Section 4(c) of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) to establish a conditions-based framework for the listing of sports event contracts, with Section 4(c) providing a durable and direct basis for federal preemption of conflicting state gaming laws.

In November 2025, ProphetX announced that it filed applications with the CFTC to register as a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO). Upon approval, ProphetX would become the first regulated exchange and clearinghouse in the United States built specifically for sports-based event contracts, which will serve as the foundation for an evolving event contracts platform.

About ProphetX:

Founded in 2018, ProphetX is America's first sports-native prediction market. The company is building the first regulated U.S. exchange for event-driven contracts, built on a sports-native foundation. Its mission is to create the world's most trusted and innovative marketplace where anyone can participate in event outcomes.

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SOURCE ProphetX