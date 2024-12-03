2024 wraps with new customer growth, high-impact platform advancements, and a new home for Phixers in North America

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Prophix ®, a leading innovator in financial performance management, has seen significant sales and technology expansion in the past year, highlighted by the April launch of its Financial Performance Platform, Prophix One™, quickly followed by the availability of the new Prophix One Account Reconciliation application. Adding to the company's rapid and ongoing growth trajectory, Prophix has moved its global headquarters to new office space in the west end of Toronto, providing employees (known as "Phixers"), partners, and stakeholders with a convenient, modern, and collaborative work environment from which to innovate.

"This past year has been an inflexion point for Prophix as we continue our work to fundamentally transform the office of finance," said Alok Ajmera, president and CEO, Prophix. "It's incredibly rewarding to be able to look back and recognize the results of so much hard work, while also knowing the organization is in an ideal position for the future. In a relatively short amount of time, we've built an industry-leading integrated finance platform that supports multiple products and processes and have received an enthusiastic response from customers."

"Of course, nothing puts an exclamation point on the milestones we've reached in 2024 quite like our new headquarter offices, which are worthy of the effort, time, and dedication that our team brings with them to work every day. I couldn't be prouder to welcome our customers, partners and, of course, current and future Phixers to our new home."

Winning with Customers and the Community

The second half of 2024 has also seen Prophix recognized for both its commitment to innovation and its focus on corporate social responsibility.

Prophix recently received a 2025 Buyer's Choice Award from TrustRadius, which are based entirely on vetted, unbiased customer reviews. During these evaluations, reviewers are asked if products and their support teams live up to expectations and if they would repurchase the product. Prophix customer reviews can be found at TrustRadius.

In G2's recent Fall Grid Reports, Prophix was ranked across nine different enterprise performance categories, including Most Implementable, Easiest Admin, and Best meets Requirements. For more Prophix customer reviews, visit G2.

Dresner Advisory Services recently published its 2024 Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Financial Reporting Market Study, where Prophix was named the leading vendor for Financial Reporting and received citations for excellence in general reporting capabilities, cash flow reporting and analytics.

Information Services Group (ISG), a global research and advisory firm, announced the winners of its prestigious 2024 Digital Innovation Award in September 2024 . Prophix was named the winner of the Office of Finance category as the vendor that best exemplifies innovation in the applications and technologies that support the work of the CFO and the broader enterprise finance function.

. Prophix was named the winner of the Office of Finance category as the vendor that best exemplifies innovation in the applications and technologies that support the work of the CFO and the broader enterprise finance function. TrustRadius also recognizes companies in the B2B tech industry that are driving beneficial progress throughout their organization and community with its annual Tech Cares Award. In 2024, Prophix received this award based on its quarterly Purpose Projects, where employees nominate and vote upon a preferred nonprofit organization to receive a $50,000 donation.

This year's Purpose Project recipients included Sadagaat-Canada, a nonprofit organization that started as a result of the growing dire need for help and support in communities with low-income families/individuals and in developing nations. With the support of Prophix, the organization was able to provide over 60,000 meals to 2,000 individuals in Sudan for 30 days.

Taking Prophix Live! On the Road

Earlier in the year, Prophix hosted its first formal community event since 2019, welcoming approximately 500 customers, partners, and advisors to Prophix Live! '24. In 2025, the company plans to bring the knowledge, networking, and energy of Prophix Live! to individual user communities via a global road show that will include events throughout North America and Europe.

About Prophix

Ambitious finance leaders engage with Prophix to drive progress and do their best work. Leveraging Prophix One, a Financial Performance Platform, to improve the speed and accuracy of decision-making within a harmonized user experience, global finance teams are empowered to step into the next generation of finance with no reservation.

Crush complexity, reduce uncertainty, and illuminate data with access to best-in-class automated insights and planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and consolidation functionalities. Prophix is a private company, backed by Hg Capital, a leading investor in software and services businesses. More than 3,000 active customers across the globe rely on Prophix to achieve organizational success. Additional information at www.prophix.com .

