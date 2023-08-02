Prophix Named an Overall Leader in Enterprise Performance Management in Dresner Advisory Services' 2023 Industry Excellence Awards

Company Also Recognized as Best in Class for a Number of Measures, and for Receiving a Perfect Recommend Score

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix, a leading global platform for financial performance management, today announced it has been recognized as a winner in Dresner Advisory Services' 2023 Industry Excellence Awards. The awards acknowledge vendors that have achieved leadership positions in Dresner Advisory Services' Wisdom of Crowds® market studies. Prophix once again ranked in the top-right "Overall Experience Leaders" quadrant for both the Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models for the eighth consecutive year while maintaining a perfect recommended score.

"Financial performance management software is essential for the modern CFO who aims to be a strategic partner to the CEO," said Alok Ajmera, President & CEO, Prophix. "Through our 'customer-first' mentality and approach, Prophix is fully committed to helping elevate the entire finance team to make more agile, strategic, and data-backed decisions that benefit the entire organization. We're proud that our dedication to excellent customer service and product enhancements has led Prophix to once again be positioned as a leader in the Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® study for the eighth consecutive year and a winner of the 2023 Industry Excellence Awards."

The Dresner Industry Excellence awards are based on their Wisdom of Crowds® Study, a broad assessment of the EPM market, providing a comprehensive look at key user trends, attitudes and intentions. It includes an analysis of EPM and data-driven decision-making as well as the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on EPM. Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. For each annual study, enterprise planning users at every level and spanning a wide array of industries contribute their opinion on topics related to their current and planned usage.

With scores consistently above the overall sample, Prophix was recognized as best in class for sales product knowledge, understanding business/needs, sales responsiveness, and business practices. It was also best in class for overall product usability, and ease of

Administration - and received a perfect "recommend" score from their customers who participated in the survey.

"Organizations rely on our research to provide an accurate, objective picture of the market that reflects users' real-world experience with their software providers," said Howard Dresner, founder, and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "We congratulate Prophix on being named an Overall Leader in Enterprise Performance Management again in 2023."

2023 Customer Experience Model & Vendor Credibility Model

The Customer Experience model considers the real-world experience of customers as they work with a vendor's technology solution on a daily basis, plotting the various customer touch points against sentiment surrounding product and technology. The Vendor Credibility Model considers a vendor's relationship with customers, plotting perceived value for price paid against a calculated "confidence" score. Dresner positioned Prophix in the upper-right quadrant—reserved for the highest-scoring vendors—earning Prophix the title of an "Overall Leader" in both models.

About Prophix

Ambitious finance leaders use Prophix to drive progress. By improving the speed and accuracy of decision making, Prophix's Financial Performance Platform elevates the talents of finance teams to do their best work. Crush complexity, reduce uncertainty, and illuminate insights with access to best-in-class AI insights and planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and consolidation functionalities. Prophix is a private company, backed by Hg Capital, a leading investor in software and services businesses. More than 2,500 active customers across the globe rely on Prophix to achieve organizational success. Additional information at www.prophix.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure, Performance Management, and related areas.

SOURCE Prophix