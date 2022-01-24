Prophix Software Announces Key Senior Leadership Promotions

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix Software, a global leader in mid-market Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced several key promotions at the senior leadership level – including appointments to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Technical Officer (CTO), and Senior Vice President (SVP)/General Manager (GM) of International roles. The announcement comes a year after Hg Capital's investment in Prophix and reflects the company's continued commitment to innovation in its product capabilities, as well as its accelerated global growth plans for 2022.

"Over the past year, we have focused on building a scalable model for our company's growth and long-term success through product innovation, as well as by tapping the incredible talent on our team," said Alok Ajmera, President and CEO of Prophix Software. "I am thrilled to recognize our remarkable senior team leaders who will be critical contributors to our ongoing business development, helping us exceed growth targets in the cloud and AI, and supporting our international expansion strategies – as Prophix works to transform the CPM industry."

Prophix's key promotions, which span the company's finance and technology teams, as well as its international arm, include:

Ryan Van Hatten promoted to CFO : Rising through the ranks at Prophix over the last 17 years, Hatten has demonstrated his deep passion for Prophix through his exemplary work in several roles. A results-oriented executive who has an uncanny ability to navigate new situations with ease, Hatten's appointment to CFO marks a natural transition.





: Rising through the ranks at Prophix over the last 17 years, Hatten has demonstrated his deep passion for Prophix through his exemplary work in several roles. A results-oriented executive who has an uncanny ability to navigate new situations with ease, Hatten's appointment to CFO marks a natural transition. Geoff Ng promoted to CTO : Ng is a product and technology visionary who has been at the forefront of Prophix's cloud transformation. He has led the product and technology roadmap for many years and played an integral role in guiding product strategy, building cloud operations, and establishing Prophix's world-class information security posture. A student of the CPM industry, Ng is well suited to lead Prophix into the next stage of technological development.





: Ng is a product and technology visionary who has been at the forefront of Prophix's cloud transformation. He has led the product and technology roadmap for many years and played an integral role in guiding product strategy, building cloud operations, and establishing Prophix's world-class information security posture. A student of the CPM industry, Ng is well suited to lead Prophix into the next stage of technological development. Jens Bille promoted to SVP & GM of Prophix International: With more than two decades of experience in the enterprise software industry, Bille has an excellent track record, a strong sense of fiduciary responsibility, and a proven ability to bring people and teams together. He will spearhead Prophix's ongoing rapid UK and European expansion and manage teams in the UK, Copenhagen , Belgium , Germany , and broader continental Europe .

