Prophix® Wins Ventana Research 17th Annual Digital Innovation Award for the Office of Finance

With Prophix One™, a Financial Performance Platform, company recognized for innovation that supports the Office of Finance

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix® , a leading innovator in financial performance management, reinforced the status of its next-generation finance platform with the receipt of a Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards. The company secured the award in the Office of Finance category, which honors software providers that are demonstrating outstanding innovation in applications and technologies that empower financial teams.

The 17th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards recognize software providers with exceptional technology innovations that enhance business and IT performance. These awards highlight advancements in productivity and efficiency across several categories, from Analytics and Data to Operations & Supply Chain, plus an Overall award. Highlighted by its Financial Performance Platform, Prophix One ™, Prophix was selected the Office of Finance winner from a group of finalists that included two other FPM platforms.

"Prophix is honored and very grateful to receive the recognition of an Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award, as it underscores Prophix's unwavering commitment to empowering finance leaders with technology that fully demonstrates their organizational value," said Alok Ajmera, president & CEO at Prophix. "Since its formal launch earlier in 2024, Prophix One has had a transformative impact on finance teams by acting as a centralized portal that relies on a single version of the truth. As more capabilities are added to the platform, finance leaders will find their offices operating at levels of accuracy and efficiency they never thought possible."

"Our congratulations to Prophix for their continued commitment to innovation in the Office of Finance and winning the 17th annual Digital Innovation Award," notes Robert Kugel, Executive Director, Software Research at ISG. " Prophix One gives midsize enterprises a solid, affordable foundation that enables them to achieve higher levels of productivity in planning, statutory consolidation, close automation, and reporting to address challenges faced by finance department executives. It establishes Prophix as a key software provider today and into the future."

Backed by world-class cloud security and compliance, Prophix helps finance leaders unlock new performance levels and drive better business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.prophix.com .

About Prophix

Ambitious finance leaders engage with Prophix to drive progress and do their best work. Leveraging Prophix One™, a Financial Performance Platform, to improve the speed and accuracy of decision-making within a harmonized user experience, global finance teams are empowered to step into the next generation of finance with no reservation.

Crush complexity, reduce uncertainty, and illuminate data with access to best-in-class automated insights and planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and consolidation functionalities. Prophix is a private company, backed by Hg Capital, a leading investor in software and services businesses. More than 3,000 active customers across the globe rely on Prophix to achieve organizational success. Additional information at www.prophix.com .

SOURCE Prophix