Proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board to Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting 2024

News provided by

Stora Enso Oyj

10 Jan, 2024, 08:11 ET

HELSINKI, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders' Nomination Board, established by Stora Enso's Annual General Meeting (AGM), will propose to the AGM to be held on 20 March 2024 that the Company's Board of Directors shall have eight (8) members. 

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that of the current members of the Board of Directors, Håkan Buskhe, Elisabeth Fleuriot, Helena Hedblom, Astrid Hermann, Kari Jordan, Christiane Kuehne and Richard Nilsson be re-elected members of the Board of Directors until the end of the following AGM and that Reima Rytsölä be elected new member of the Board of Directors for the same term of office. 

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that Kari Jordan be elected Chair and Håkan Buskhe be elected Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. 

Antti Mäkinen has announced that he is not available for re-election to the Board of Directors. 

"Antti has during his tenure since 2018 been a valuable member of the Stora Enso Board of Directors, as well as acted as the Chair of the Board of Directors during the years 2021–2023. I would like to thank Antti warmly for all his valuable work for Stora Enso. Also, we are certain that the proposed new Board member, Reima Rytsölä, will bring strong competence and experience to the Board that will be very important in the next phase of Stora Enso's development as a leader within renewable materials," says Kari Jordan, Chair of the Board of Directors and the member of the Shareholders' Nomination Board. 

Reima Rytsölä, born in 1969, Finnish citizen with a Master's degree in Political Science (Economics), is a senior investment and finance leader with extensive experience in Finnish financial institutions. He is currently acting as CEO of Solidium Oy since August 2022. Prior to his current position, Rytsölä acted as the deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (2014–2022) and worked in various positions in Pohjola Bank, amongst others as Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Banking (2008–2013). He is independent of the Company but not of its shareholders due to his position as CEO of Solidium. Currently, Rytsölä does not own shares in Stora Enso. 

With regard to the selection procedure for the members of the Board of Directors, the Shareholders' Nomination Board recommends that shareholders take a position on the proposal as a whole at the General Meeting. This recommendation is based on the fact that at Stora Enso, in line with a good Nordic governance model, the Shareholders' Nomination Board is separate from the Board of Directors. The Shareholders' Nomination Board, in addition to ensuring that individual nominees for membership of the Board of Directors possess the required competences, is also responsible for making sure that the proposed Board of Directors as a whole has the best possible expertise and experience for the company and that the composition of the Board of Directors also meets other requirements of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes to the AGM that the annual remuneration for the Chair, Vice Chair and members of the Board of Directors be increased by 3% and be paid as follows:  

Board of Directors

Chair

EUR 215,270 (2023: 209,000)

Vice Chair

EUR 121,540 (2023: 118,000)

Members

EUR 83,430 (2023: 81,000)

The Shareholders' Nomination Board also proposes that the annual remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors be paid in Company shares and cash so that 40% is paid in Stora Enso R shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf from the market at a price determined in public trading, and the rest in cash. The shares will be purchased within two weeks of the publication of the interim report for the period 1 January 2024–31 March 2024 or as soon as possible in accordance with applicable legislation. The Company will pay any costs and transfer tax related to the purchase of Company shares.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board further proposes that the annual remuneration for the members of the Financial and Audit Committee, the People and Culture Committee and the Sustainability and Ethics Committee be increased by 3% and be paid as follows: 

Financial and Audit Committee

Chair

EUR 23,278 (2023: 22,600)

Members

EUR 16,377 (2023: 15,900)

People and Culture Committee

Chair

EUR 11,639 (2023: 11,300)

Members

EUR 7,004 (2023: 6,800)

Sustainability and Ethics Committee

Chair

EUR 11,639 (2023: 11,300)

Members

EUR 7,004 (2023: 6,800)

In 2023–2024, the Shareholders' Nomination Board comprised four members: Kari Jordan (Chair of the Board), Håkan Buskhe (Vice Chair of the Board) and two other members appointed by the two largest shareholders, namely Jouko Karvinen (Solidium Oy) and Marcus Wallenberg (FAM AB). Until 6 November 2023, Solidium was represented by Reima Rytsölä. Marcus Wallenberg was elected Chair of the Shareholders' Nomination Board.

The main tasks of the Shareholders' Nomination Board were to prepare the proposals for the AGM 2024 concerning Board members and their remuneration. The Shareholders' Nomination Board convened three (3) times during its 2023–2024 working period.

Each member of the Shareholders' Nomination Board attended all the meetings. Kari Jordan and Håkan Buskhe did not participate in the preparation of or decision on remuneration.   

For further information, please contact: 
Carl Norell
SVP Corporate Communications
tel. +46 72 241 0349 

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691 

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and the sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors  

STORA ENSO OYJ

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj

Also from this source

Proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board to Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting 2024

The Shareholders' Nomination Board, established by Stora Enso's Annual General Meeting (AGM), will propose to the AGM to be held on 20 March 2024...

Stora Enso commits to net-zero carbon emissions

Stora Enso commits to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 by becoming a signatory of The Climate Pledge. Committing to net-zero emissions by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.