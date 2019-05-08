Proposals Regarding Election of New Chairman of the Board and Fees to the Board

STOCKHOLM, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders representing approximately 67 percent of the total number of votes in RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) make the following supplementary proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2019.

Board, etc. (item 13)

The above-mentioned shareholders propose:

that Lars Wollung be elected as new board member in the company; and

that Lars Wollung be elected as chairman of the board.

Lars Wollung was born in 1961. He holds a M.Sc. degree from Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), and a B.A. degree from Stockholm School of Economics. He is founder and CEO of Dignisia AB. Previous experience includes President and CEO of listed companies Intrum Justitia AB (publ) (2009-2015) and Acando AB (publ) (2001-2008).

Lars Wollung is chairman of the boards of Dignisia AB, Sundbom&Partners Group AB and mySafety Group AB, and board member in BlueStep Bank AB (publ). He has previously been chairman of North Alliance AS and Industrial and Financial Systems, IFS AB, as well as board member in e.g. Nordea Bank AB (publ), TF Bank AB (publ), and Tieto Oy (publ).

Lars Wollung holds no shares in RaySearch and is considered independent both in relation to the company and management and in relation to major shareholders of RaySearch.

As already presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting 2019, the above-mentioned shareholders have also proposed that Carl Filip Bergendal, Johan Löf, Hans Wigzell, Britta Wallgren and Johanna Öberg shall be re-elected as board members in the company.

Fees to the Board (item 12)

The above-mentioned shareholders propose that remuneration to board members, who do not receive a salary from any Group company, shall amount to a total of SEK 1,700,000 for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, of which SEK 700,000 to be paid to the chairman and SEK 250,000 to each of the other board members elected by the General Meeting.

Information about the annual general meeting 2019

As previously published through the notice, the Annual General Meeting 2019 will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at the company's offices at Sveavägen 44, 7th floor, Stockholm, Sweden. The notice, other proposals and documents are available on the company's website.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

