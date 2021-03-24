Proposed Settlement of Class Action Lawsuit: Christofferson, et al., v. Creation Entertainment, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. announced today that the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles preliminarily approved a proposed settlement in Christofferson, et al., v. Creation Entertainment, Inc., No. 19STCV11000, a class action alleging that Defendant Creation Entertainment, Inc. ("Creation") failed to implement or maintain adequate security measures to protect the confidential personal information entrusted to it by Creation customers which resulted in a massive data breach of Creation's systems from approximately February 1, 2018 to October 10, 2018 (the "Security Incident"). Creation denies all of the claims and denies it did anything wrong.

If you are a U.S resident who made a purchase from Creation Entertainment, Inc. using a debit or credit card from February 1, 2018 through October 10, 2018, you may be eligible to participate in this settlement and receive a payment.

The Settlement allows Settlement Class Members to make a claim for one of two types of Settlement Payments: (1) any Settlement Class Member may submit a claim for a Basic Settlement Payment of $200 even if they did not experience any unauthorized charges; and (2) Settlement Class Members who experienced unauthorized charges on their credit or debit cards that were not reimbursed, and that the Settlement Class Member believes in good faith were more likely than not a result of the Security Incident, may submit claims for an Extraordinary Reimbursement Settlement Payment for reimbursement of up to $10,000 for such charges, up to three hours of time spent dealing with such charges, and certain other out of pocket expenses. These payment amounts may be adjusted upward or downward depending on the number of Settlement Class Members who submit claims, as described in the Settlement Agreement.

To receive payment, you must be a Settlement Class Member and file a valid Claim Form. To get a Claim Form, visit this website: www.CreationSettlement.com or call 1-888-413-2867. The deadline to submit a claim is June 22, 2021.

You may request exclusion from the settlement if you do not wish to be legally bound by it, or you may object to the settlement if you are a Settlement Class Member and do not request exclusion. Requests to be excluded from the settlement are due: May 24, 2021. Objections to the settlement are due: May 24, 2021.

The Court will hold a Final Fairness Approval Hearing on June 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in Department 6 of the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, 312 N. Spring St., Los Angeles, California 90012. At the hearing, the Court will decide whether to approve the settlement, including the request for attorneys' fees and costs, and Representative Plaintiffs' service awards. You or your lawyer may appear at the hearing at your own expense and request to be heard.

For a full description of the proposed settlement, related Court documents, forms, and important dates please visit www.CreationSettlement.com or call 1-888-413-2867. DO NOT CONTACT CREATION OR THE COURT ABOUT THIS SETTLEMENT.

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cptgroup.com

