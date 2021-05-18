Proposify Launches First Free Proposal Software

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proposify, the leading online proposal software solution, today announced the launch of 'Proposify Free', the most robust free version of online proposal software that tracks and manages the entire closing process.

In the last five years, sales enablement has experienced a 343% increase in adoption. For many sellers, having access to sales enablement solutions provides them with the necessary tools to successfully walk prospects through the buyer's journey. While many sales teams set aside budgets, training, and time to the top of the funnel process, the same time and attention is often not given to the bottom of the funnel, particularly, proposals.

Resorting to status quo solutions — combination of Word documents, PowerPoint and or Google Docs — sellers without proposal software end up wasting time on managing tools instead of creating professional, well designed, sales documents. With so much time spent on top of the funnel initiatives, many sellers often lose sight of closing the deal with poorly executed proposals. Additionally, without the use of solutions like Proposify, sellers miss insights like understanding when buyers have reviewed the proposal or where buyers are getting stuck during review. Without this information, many deals are lost and numerous hours of sellers' time is wasted.

"Sales reps are tasked with a lot of responsibility. They must provide potential buyers with a personalized experience through content and frequent communication and to top it off, they've had to maintain these responsibilities while shifting to a remote selling environment," said Kyle Racki, CEO, Proposify. "At Proposify, our mission has always been to make every deal a closed deal. Launching Proposify Free makes it easier for sales professionals to be the best on their team, to crush their quotas and close more deals, faster."

With Proposify Free, sales professionals can create, track, and close deals with one simple, free solution that they can use for as long as they like, unlike a free trial that has a time limit. No more juggling multiple tools like spreadsheets, Word docs, or e-signature tools. Unlike other providers, Proposify's free plan offers more than just one feature. The free solution has the core features and functionality that make selling easier and faster, arming modern sellers with the control and visibility they need to successfully close more deals and collect payment right away.

With Proposify's free all-in-one deal-closing solution, sales reps can:

Easily and quickly create professional-looking proposals that impress prospects

Track every proposal, even after they're sent, with detailed analytics that let reps know how their prospects are interacting with the document.

Get 60% faster, barrier-free sign-off with a built-in esignature tool

Close with confidence and consistency

Get paid as soon as the prospect signs

Proposify Free is ideal for the sales rep who wants to improve their virtual selling performance but doesn't have access to a budget for a modern sales tech solution. Signing up is easy, it doesn't require a credit card and, after completing a free 14-day trial, they can use Proposify Free for as long as they like.

About Proposify

Proposify is online proposal software that modern sales teams use to take control of the closing process and track every opportunity from proposal to closed/won. It streamlines creating, sending, tracking, and e-signing proposals, contracts, agreements, and other sales documents. Proposify helps sales teams scale their proposal process, and quickly create impressive, interactive sales documents that beat the competition.

